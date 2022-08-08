Billy Duane Dunson (Bill) passed away at his home in Rochester, Washington, on Nov. 14, 2019, due to complications from a stroke. He was born May, 30, 1929, in Crosbyton, Texas, to Millard and Velma Dunson. He was the middle child of seven children. Bill served as a corporal in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. He married Barbara Proell in 1955 and together they had two daughters, Sandra and Kristine. He worked as a brick mason as part of his family business, Dunson Construction. Once he retired, he spent his winters as a “snowbird” traveling in his motorhome to Arizona with several of his siblings. It was during one of these trips and after playing many rounds of golf, that he and his brother Jim decided to build their own golf course in their backyard. After lots of hard work and sweat, their dream became a reality and the Gate Ranch Golf Course was born. The Gate Ranch was a donation only course designed for everyone. Bill enjoyed meeting with everybody that came to play and would often give them pointers whether they wanted them or not. The golf course has been featured in several newspaper articles and magazines. Bill was featured on a local television news station as one of Eric’s Hometown Heroes. He was also featured on an episode of Returning the Favor with Mike Rowe. He was overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support and admiration from the community. He was proud of what he and his brother had accomplished and the joy that the golf course brought to him and the community. He dedicated his life to maintaining the golf course (which was no small task) up until his passing.

