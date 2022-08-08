Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Evelyn Cothren: 1938-2022
Evelyn Cothren passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Evelyn was born in Toledo, Washington, on June 3, 1938, to Toivo and Lucille Kaija. She grew up in Lewis County where she met and married the love of her life Ross Cothren Sr. on Oct. 29, 1957. He survives her at their home of 58 years. They were blessed with four sons and one daughter: Ross Jr., Audie, Travis, Dale, and Frances, who all survive her. In Evelyn’s younger years she had a love for horses. Her true love was her family. She is survived by her husband and children as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Don Bowen: 1938-2022
Don Bowen, who was born on June 9, 1938, in Toledo, Washington, to Guy and Hilma (Hurst) Bowen, left us to play baseball on his own Field of Dreams on Aug. 1, 2022 in Chehalis, Washington, after a 40 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He never let his disease slow him down, he never complained, and in the end, he did it his way. Don was a lifelong resident of Toledo who drove log trucks until 1980 and then went to work for Widco (now Centralia Mining Co.) until he retired.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Bill Dunson: 1929-2019
Billy Duane Dunson (Bill) passed away at his home in Rochester, Washington, on Nov. 14, 2019, due to complications from a stroke. He was born May, 30, 1929, in Crosbyton, Texas, to Millard and Velma Dunson. He was the middle child of seven children. Bill served as a corporal in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. He married Barbara Proell in 1955 and together they had two daughters, Sandra and Kristine. He worked as a brick mason as part of his family business, Dunson Construction. Once he retired, he spent his winters as a “snowbird” traveling in his motorhome to Arizona with several of his siblings. It was during one of these trips and after playing many rounds of golf, that he and his brother Jim decided to build their own golf course in their backyard. After lots of hard work and sweat, their dream became a reality and the Gate Ranch Golf Course was born. The Gate Ranch was a donation only course designed for everyone. Bill enjoyed meeting with everybody that came to play and would often give them pointers whether they wanted them or not. The golf course has been featured in several newspaper articles and magazines. Bill was featured on a local television news station as one of Eric’s Hometown Heroes. He was also featured on an episode of Returning the Favor with Mike Rowe. He was overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support and admiration from the community. He was proud of what he and his brother had accomplished and the joy that the golf course brought to him and the community. He dedicated his life to maintaining the golf course (which was no small task) up until his passing.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 11, 2022
• HERBERT EUGENE YANTIS, Chehalis, died Aug. 4 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 13. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. • EVELYN I. COTHREN, 84, Winlock, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
Theatre of Arts Discipline to Present Cinderella at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse
The Theatre of Arts Discipline (TOAD) will present “Cinderella” at the Evergreen Playhouse on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. TOAD will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein version of the Cinderella story, citing the version’s “fun songs, the extra humor and because honestly we love the Whitney Houston and Brandy movie.”
Chronicle
Longtime Employee to Become the New Owner of Centralia's Bill & Bea’s Drive-In
For 24 years, Tonya Hagan has worked at and managed Centralia’s iconic Bill & Bea’s Drive-in. Now, she is going to own it. Come Sept. 1, current owners Jill and Denny Greene will be retiring and handing the reins over to Hagan. “It’s been a long run, but...
Chronicle
Retired Firefighters in Littlerock ‘Keep Tradition Alive’ Through Makeshift Museum
In a garage near Littlerock sits the second firetruck to ever be used by Olympia firefighters, among other decommissioned trucks, gear and most importantly, a couple dozen firefighters who have worked to create this makeshift museum. Retired firefighters continued to trickle in throughout the late morning. On their badges, Tumwater,...
Chronicle
Centralia Teen Heading to Las Vegas for ‘American Idol’ Auditions
Centralia High School junior Ellen Buzzard, who goes by “Elle,” took the stage at The Juice Box Friday night for a performance during which she announced she has been selected to audition in front of the judges of hit television show “American Idol” in Las Vegas this fall.
Chronicle
Moore Comes Into Familiar Setting At Toledo
For just the third time in the past two decades, the Toledo girls soccer program will be under new management come the fall. But while Horst Malunat revitalized the Riverhawk program and Noel Vazquez took it to new heights, Courtney Moore will bring a completely different sort of expertise to the role: that of an alum.
Chronicle
Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft
Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
Chronicle
Man Riding in Semi Injured in Wreck on I-5 in Thurston County
A 49-year-old Corvallis, Oregon man was injured in a wreck on northbound I-5 in Thurston County Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. And a 29-year-old Tigard, Oregon woman, suspected of driving under the influence, now faces a possible vehicular assault charge, troopers say. About 11:40 a.m. Monday, the Oregon...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Threatening People With Knife at George Washington Park in Centralia
A Tacoma man is facing assault charges for allegedly threatening two people with a knife and pushing a third at George Washington Park in Centralia on Friday. Eddie James Poellnitz, 43, is accused of going up to a group of three strangers in the park and pushing one of them, prompting another in the group to “yell at (Poellnitz) and call him names for pushing her friend.”
Chronicle
Centralia Educators Kick Off Back to School Supply Drive
Local educators kicked off Centralia’s annual Back To School Supply Drive last Friday and Saturday at Walmart in Chehalis. Holly Abbarno, an eighth grade math teacher at Centralia Middle School, said though the bus was only at Walmart for two days, anyone interested in donating can still do so.
Chronicle
Herrera Beutler Concedes; Perez Will Face Kent for the 3rd District
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her reelection race Tuesday, making her the first incumbent to be defeated in the 3rd Congressional District since 1994. The Battle Ground Republican's concession statement arrived minutes after the latest tally showed Joe Kent of Yacolt with what appeared to be an insurmountable lead. "Ever...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sets Aside Funds for Local Youth Advocacy Center Support, Fox Theatre Renovations
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has earmarked funds in support of the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County and renovations of the historic Fox Theatre in downtown Centralia, according to a news release from the county. The BOCC decided Monday to use $100,000 from one-tenth of 1% sales...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Keep Snaza as Lewis County Sheriff
I was Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza's biggest critic eight years ago in the 2014 election. For the longest time, I thought that Rob Snaza was not good for Lewis County and that he would be just another politician that didn't care about us or bring any kind of change to our community. However, fast forward eight years and I can personally tell you that I am Rob Snaza's biggest supporter.
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Hydrogen Fuels Deep Thoughts on Boundaries of Twin Transit
A story in a recent copy of this newspaper made me aware of the fact that I haven’t kept up with the times. That’s something that, as a much younger lad, I used to accuse most older members of the Moeller family of doing (or not doing). The...
Chronicle
Wrongful Enforcement of DV Protection Order Made Family's Life Hell, Lawsuit Alleges
Like many couples during the pandemic, Dontey and Rachel Watkins saw a strain in their marriage. But a wrongful arrest by the Olympia Police Department in November 2020 and a subsequent six months of criminal litigation made their lives hell, a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week in the Western District of Washington alleges.
Chronicle
Sirens: ‘Power of Persuasion’; Criminal Impersonation; Semi vs. Utility Box; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• Minor injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 8. • A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Theft. •...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Driving Recklessly Through Downtown Centralia and Crashing While Drunk
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Chehalis man accused of driving recklessly through downtown Centralia, ultimately wrecking his vehicle on north Railroad Avenue, while intoxicated and attempting to avoid arrest Monday evening. The man, Anthony M. Koopman, 52, reportedly entered a grocery store in the 500 block of...
