Niles, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ysnlive.com

WEST BRANCH’S MARTIN TO JOIN TOMCATS

BELOIT, OH- West Branch standout baseball player, Garrison Martin has committed to extending his academic and athletic careers at Thiel College. Congratulations to Garrison, his family and friends on this outstanding accomplishment.
BELOIT, OH
wcn247.com

Westminster Athletics Adds Local Talent

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster Department of Athletics are adding two local media members to assist their broadcast and media coverage. Mark Slezak will be the new voice of Titan football as the play-by-play announcer for the home Westminster football games, while Ed Farrell will assist with writing coverage for all Titan sports.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
ysnlive.com

CRESTVIEW FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAUL CUSICK

COLUMBIANA, OH- For nearly a quarter century, Paul Cusick has been the chief of his tribe on the sidelines. In Crestview, it’s well understood the history, the commitment, and the reward for the dedication to the program year in and year out. It’s more than X’s and O’s, it’s...
COLUMBIANA, OH
ysnlive.com

BOARDMAN VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ALYSSA BIRCH

BOARDMAN OH- Boardman is building a volleyball culture inside the walls of their gymnasium. That has been the goal of head coach Alyssa Birch ever since she took the job. Building a culture starts at the bottom, and Birch has built a strong youth following at Boardman. Because of that, her fairly young team is going to be ready to shine bright this season. The experience of being thrusted into new situations last year has put the Spartans in a position where they return more starters than most.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANGELA JONES

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Is it true that Springfield’s record wasn’t exactly what they wanted last season? Yes. However sometimes you go through things so you can learn and grow from them. Now, a Springfield team that brings six seniors to the fold this season, the experience of the past is about to pay it forward. The Tigers bring a ton of height to their front row, and that makes them dangerous. As they say, you can’t coach height. However, there are plenty of things that returning head coach Angela Jones can coach her team.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

RAMS WIN HEAD TO HEAD MATCHUP WITH LOWELLVILLE

The Lady Rams golf team won their second match of the season over the Lowellville Lady Rockets at Old Dutch Mill. The Lady Rams bested the Lady Rockets 226 to 242! Savannah Davison led the way for the Lady Rams with an amazing 46! It was Savannah’s best round ever, and the lowest round a Lady Rams golfer has ever shot! Aubree Brunton played very well and shot a 54. Brynn Brunton contributed greatly with a 61, and rounding out the scoring was Megan Blair with a 65. The Lady Rams are back in action at Valley Golf course against the Columbiana Lady Clippers tomorrow! Awesome job Lady Rams!
LOWELLVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

SCRAPPERS RETURN HOME FOR SPECIAL HOMESTAND

NILES, OH- Tuesday, August 16 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm. It’s TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a Topps card pack. It’s also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. It’s $2 Pizza Joe’s Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game. It’s Football Spirit Night – get a free General Admission ticket if you wear a football jersey to the game (High School or Youth) OR fans wearing spirit gear of their favorite High School team.
NILES, OH
ysnlive.com

SOUTH RANGE GIRLS SOCCER COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH KELSEY BENYO

CANFIELD OH- South Range girls soccer over the past two seasons have racked up more postseason wins than any other girls program in the area. Both years under head coach Kelsey Benyo have been blessed with success. They are back to back district champions, and have NE8 championships to carry around as well. This year they will have to prove their merit. They will have a lot of new faces after graduating a big senior class. The pieces they do return will have to step into bigger roles than ever as leaders. It’s time for the Raiders to prove just how good of a program they’ve built.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

WEST BRANCH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TIM COOPER

BELOIT OH- West Branch football might just be the most exciting program coming into the 2022 season. With standout players like Dru DeShields coming back in to the fold, and a youth program that has had nothing but success recently, the Warriors plan on being a mainstay in the top of the area’s rankings. They will be led by Tim Cooper who is in his first season at the helm. He has been with the program already though, and former head coach Ken Harris still remaining on staff, the culture of the Warriors shouldn’t shake one bit.
BELOIT, OH
ysnlive.com

FOLLOW THE LESSON PLAN

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- They say “don’t wish your life away” when you’re young. For East Liverpool Junior Kyia White, she’s been doing less of the wishing, and more turning dreams into reality. The Potter Middle Hitter has certainly made waves in the early going of...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 9th

Vindicator file photo / August 9, 1982 | Mahoning County Sheriff James A. Traficant Jr. is led away from FBI headquarters in Austintown 40 years ago after his arrest on federal charges of accepting $183,000 from mob figures during his 1980 campaign for sheriff. He was taken to Cleveland for arraignment by FBI agents Lawrence Lynch, left, and Robert Kroner.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

