CANFIELD OH- South Range girls soccer over the past two seasons have racked up more postseason wins than any other girls program in the area. Both years under head coach Kelsey Benyo have been blessed with success. They are back to back district champions, and have NE8 championships to carry around as well. This year they will have to prove their merit. They will have a lot of new faces after graduating a big senior class. The pieces they do return will have to step into bigger roles than ever as leaders. It’s time for the Raiders to prove just how good of a program they’ve built.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO