westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
chicagostarmedia.com
Carbondale City Council approves final development plan for Neurorestorative
CARBONDALE — A final amended unit development plan for Neurorestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St. received unanimous approval during the regular city council meeting Tuesday evening. The facility will have three units with 17 beds each and parking for each unit. The plan includes landscaping to...
wpln.org
Southern Illinois is not so sure about becoming an abortion hub for the South
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop’s neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
wfcnnews.com
Marion officer awarded for saving life of 7 year-old girl
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion Police officer was presented with an award at Monday night's city council meeting in Marion for his heroic actions in saving the life of a child. Officer Sam Ward was awarded the lifesaving award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for his actions in saving the life of a 7 year-old girl earlier this year with CPR.
wfcnnews.com
"Oasis Powersports" to host grand opening this weekend
MARION - A vacant building in Marion now has new life thanks to the Black Diamond Ownership Group. Oasis Powersports, now located in the former "Toys-R-Us" building in Marion, will be hosting a grand opening this weekend. Things will get started with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday along...
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois man jailed on Ballard meth charge
An Illinois man was jailed on a drug charge Saturday after a vehicle was searched. Ballard County deputies stopped a truck in LaCenter for alleged traffic violations, and K9 Kony reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies said the passenger, identified as Glenn Loflin of Belleville,...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
wfcnnews.com
WANTED: Thief steals gold coins, currency, jewelry from Benton Antique Mall
BENTON - An investigation is ongoing after a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of antique items from the County Seat Antique Mall in Benton. The situation occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022. According to owner Joe Sprague, some of the items stolen were gold and silver coins/graded coins along with currency and jewelry.
