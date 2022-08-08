Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
freightwaves.com
Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup
It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
San Francisco-based On Deck lays off a third of employees
This is the company's second round of mass layoffs since May.
Oil Companies And Startups Seem To Want A Slice Of The On-Demand Fuel Delivery Service Pie
The on-demand economy is estimated to soar to $335 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Research. On-demand services have disrupted many industries, including travel, food delivery, transportation, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services, because of their ability to provide products and services quickly and conveniently. The on-demand concept, which gained...
TechCrunch
Lyft assured no layoffs were coming — now employees are scrambling for their next gig
Throughout June, the rentals team had attempted to get the service up and running in New York without success. The launch was delayed repeatedly and for a variety of reasons, including the need to get a new insurance provider in the state. But even after the new insurance policy began July 1, Lyft had still not opened up its rental business in New York, leaving the team with questions, according to sources who spoke with TechCrunch on condition of anonymity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
As the office goes extinct, the WeWork era rises again
Offices may be over for many workers, but coworking spaces are roaring back. Over 800 coworking spaces shuttered over the past two years, per flexible workspace tracker Upsuite. Even some of the once-ubiquitous brands, like WeWork and women-only club The Wing, were already struggling when the pandemic hit. No longer....
A Shopify employee who lost her job in its mass layoff had 25 offers on LinkedIn just 2 days later
Shopify laid off about 1,000 staff in late July after realizing the pandemic online sales bump had not been sustained.
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
How Lyft Going Into Advertising Might Make Sense
While people may normally count on Lyft to get them to their destination, the rideshare company is hoping customers won't mind looking at a few ads while on their way.And, with consumer attention split between so many distractions online and offline, being able to capture a captive audience in the backseat of a car may be a smart strategy for brands and the company alike."Lyft's vast transportation network across rideshare, bikes/scooters and more reaches tens of millions of active riders annually," Kenan Saleh, Lyft Media general manager, said. "We offer brands a differentiated and unparalleled advertising ecosystem–from targeted and measurable...
I’ve made $500,000 in revenue in less than 2 years from my candle business. Here’s how I did it without any paid advertising.
Gaby Jones launched Caia Candle in June 2020 and was profitable within three days. Now, the candles are stocked in retailers like Nordstroms and Saks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Insiders describe 'complete chaos' at Oracle following layoffs and restructuring
Take a deep breath. It's Friday. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm taking you inside the "complete chaos" at Oracle as layoffs and restructuring roil the database giant. By the way, apologies for the slight delay this morning — we had a technical issue. (Fitting for a tech newsletter!)
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Looking At Uber Technologies Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened...
Analyst Ratings for Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines SNCY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sun Country Airlines. The company has an average price target of $27.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $23.00.
Could Adult Diapers Be the Key To Tracking Population Collapse? Elon Musk Thinks So
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says the ratio of adult diapers to baby diapers is a key figure when tracking population collapse. What Happened: Touching on the longevity of the current population in a recent appearance on the “Full Send” podcast, Musk said, “People are living longer, that's the only reason why the population of Earth isn't plummeting.”
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0