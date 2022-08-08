Read full article on original website
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul
England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide
Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Tears and cheers for Wales table tennis team
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It proved to be Wales' 28th and final medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games...
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
Chris Hoy lauds Scottish riders but ‘improvements’ needed after Commonwealth Games
Sir Chris Hoy lauded the Scottish cycling team for their Commonwealth Games medal haul, but warned “you would like to see some improvements coming soon from the British team” ahead of the Paris Olympics.Team Scotland picked up 11 medals on the bike in Birmingham – with gold for Neil Fachie and his pilot Lewis Stewart in the para-cycling 1000m time trial – as well as six silver and four bronze.Hoy, who won six Olympic gold medals during his career, was full of praise for the Scottish riders and picked out a number of potential medallists for Paris 2024.“There’s so much...
BBC
Cardiff and Norwich fined for player fracas on opening day of the season
Cardiff City and Norwich City have been fined by the Football Association after the bad-tempered 1-0 home win for the Bluebirds on 30 July. Referee Tim Robinson had to deal with a centre-circle scuffle between players, in a match that saw Cardiff's Perry Ng and Canaries' Grant Hanley sent off.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
BBC
Cardiff City 0-3 Portsmouth: Piggott, Curtis, Bishop give League One side EFL Cup win
League One side Portsmouth produced a clinical second-half display to win at Championship Cardiff City and progress to the second round of the EFL Cup. Despite enjoying almost total control of possession, Cardiff created few chances in a goalless first half. Joe Piggott seized on a Curtis Nelson mistake to...
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
BBC
Mick Jones: Neil Warnock leads tributes following death of former assistant, aged 75
Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75. The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scots' golden trio 'can go as far as they want' - Ricky Burns
Former world champion Ricky Burns thinks Scotland's Commonwealth Games boxing medallists can "100%" make it to the top in the professional game. But he suggests that they should be in no rush to give up on any Olympic dreams they may still harbour. Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch...
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
BBC
European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
BBC
European Rowing Championships: Welshmen going for gold after year of 'resurrection'
British rowing is enjoying a season of "resurrection" after disappointment at last year's Olympics, says Tokyo bronze medallist Oliver Wynne-Griffith. Tokyo 2020 was below-par for British rowers, who won two medals - the team's lowest Olympic haul since 1996 - and no golds for the first time since 1980. The...
