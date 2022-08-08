ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. last night officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21 year old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life threatening.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Nassau woman accused of hiding man accused of bail jumping in her home

NASSAU, NY — State Police have arrested a Nassau woman, accused of allowing a man wanted on bail jumping to hide in her home. 38-year-old Krystal Burl was charged on August 9th with hindering prosecution. She's accused of knowing that 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police. Gibson was...
NASSAU, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
DURHAM, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

DWI crash victim’s sister reacts to driver’s capture

RENSSELAER CO. N.Y. (News10)-A Westerlo man who killed a local woman due to a DWI crash, and then skipped out on his sentencing date, is now back behind bars. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with his victim’s sister and brother-in-law. For Lisa Sperry’s family members the past 6 months have been agonizing, “Every day I used […]
WESTERLO, NY
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured

Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
WNYT

Troy police investigate shots fired report

Troy police are investigating a report of shots fired. They responded to Sixth Avenue late Tuesday morning. Callers tell police two people got into a verbal fight, when one pulled a gun and began firing. A neighbor tells reporter Jonathan Hunter that she heard three pops and arguing. Police were...
TROY, NY

