WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. last night officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21 year old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life threatening.
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
WRGB
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
WNYT
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition
Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
Ballston man accused of beating 1-year-old child
A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child.
WRGB
Nassau woman accused of hiding man accused of bail jumping in her home
NASSAU, NY — State Police have arrested a Nassau woman, accused of allowing a man wanted on bail jumping to hide in her home. 38-year-old Krystal Burl was charged on August 9th with hindering prosecution. She's accused of knowing that 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police. Gibson was...
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Albany man accused of stabbing his roommate
An Albany man was jailed on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation on Second Avenue.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Troy man accused of murder after Bradley Bar shooting
A Troy man faces murder charges after he allegedly gunned down two people, killing one, at the Bradley Bar in March.
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
DWI crash victim’s sister reacts to driver’s capture
RENSSELAER CO. N.Y. (News10)-A Westerlo man who killed a local woman due to a DWI crash, and then skipped out on his sentencing date, is now back behind bars. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with his victim’s sister and brother-in-law. For Lisa Sperry’s family members the past 6 months have been agonizing, “Every day I used […]
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
WRGB
Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom
WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
iheart.com
Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured
Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
WNYT
Troy police investigate shots fired report
Troy police are investigating a report of shots fired. They responded to Sixth Avenue late Tuesday morning. Callers tell police two people got into a verbal fight, when one pulled a gun and began firing. A neighbor tells reporter Jonathan Hunter that she heard three pops and arguing. Police were...
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
