Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Landline phone problems in Mill Hall – Beech Creek area
FLEMINGTON, PA – The Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted word Tuesday that there are some issues with landline phone service in the Mill Hall – Beech Creek area, per this online message:. We have been notified by the phone carrier Centurylink/Lumen that customers in the Mill...
therecord-online.com
Dorothy J. Hall
Dorothy J. Hall, 86, of Lock Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport. Born in Nittany, PA on November 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Blanche Hoy Dunkle. Dorothy was a 1953 graduate of Woodward Township High...
therecord-online.com
Harry Ralph Overdorf
Harry Ralph Overdorf, 77 of Loganton, PA, passed away in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jersey Shore, PA, to Pauline Overdorf on Feb. 27, 1945. Harry graduated from Lock Haven High School, and. W.A.C.C. He was an Air Force A1C/Military Police, serving...
therecord-online.com
Jack L. Myers
Jack L. Myers, 87, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Bellefonte. Jack was born in Lock Haven, PA, to Robert and Helen Myers on September 11, 1934. He went to high school at Lock Haven High School and graduated in 1952. He went on to earn a certificate in welding from Lincoln Welding Institute, and served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1959.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Jan D. Mills Sr.
Jan D. Mills Sr., 80, State College, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. He was born in Renovo, son of the late Paul L. and Rebecca G. (Belford) Mills. On Jan. 21, 1967 he married Mary Ann Keiper and she preceded him in death on June 11, 2005.
therecord-online.com
Tau Kappa Epsilon Alumni Raise More Than $9K During On-Campus Reunion
LOCK HAVEN, PA -Forty Lock Haven University (LHU) and Lock Haven State College (LHSC) Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) alumni recently returned to the Commonwealth University-Lock Haven campus, raising more than $9,000 for the Tau Kappa Epsilon Alumni Scholarship and the TKE “Friends of Finken” fund during their TKE Alumni Reunion event from Aug. 2- 4. “Lock Haven University provided us a brotherhood of lifelong friendships and solid foundations for rewarding and successful careers,” said 1971 LHSC alumnus, Scott Culpepper. “Giving back is important to us because we know just how significantly our beloved university can impact young peoples’ lives.”
therecord-online.com
‘Back to School Night’ has big turn out
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park and Bucktail High School have joined forces and planned a Back to School Night held on Monday, August 8 at the Flaming Foliage Lot in Renovo. In all, 14 BAHS teachers and staff, Principal Hall and 75 students and parents...
therecord-online.com
Perchak and Weaver Shine Mid-Week Fair Special
Mill Hall, PA – The Clinton County Speedway hosted a mid-week fair race to coincide with the 49th Annual Clinton County Fair. The night featured $500 to win events for the 270 Micro Sprint and the 600 Micro Sprints won by Ross Perchak and Jeffrey Weaver. Brandon Moser won the Pro Stock and Bentley Williamson won the 4 Cylinder Main event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
LHU women’s soccer coach resigns, Campbell to serve as interim head coach
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Maggie Kuhn, who has spent the last three years as head coach of the Lock Haven University women’s soccer team, has announced her resignation. Kuhn has been named the assistant coach at Akron University. Dr. Peter Campbell, who currently serves as a professor in...
therecord-online.com
Everything upbeat at Penn State football media day
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State football held its annual Media Day on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Head Coach James Franklin began the day with a press conference, followed by special teams coordinator/outside linebackers/nickels coach Stacy Collins, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich. The...
Comments / 0