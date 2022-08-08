LOCK HAVEN, PA -Forty Lock Haven University (LHU) and Lock Haven State College (LHSC) Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) alumni recently returned to the Commonwealth University-Lock Haven campus, raising more than $9,000 for the Tau Kappa Epsilon Alumni Scholarship and the TKE “Friends of Finken” fund during their TKE Alumni Reunion event from Aug. 2- 4. “Lock Haven University provided us a brotherhood of lifelong friendships and solid foundations for rewarding and successful careers,” said 1971 LHSC alumnus, Scott Culpepper. “Giving back is important to us because we know just how significantly our beloved university can impact young peoples’ lives.”

