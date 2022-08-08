Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
freightwaves.com
Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup
It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Amazon buys Roomba manufacturer iRobot in $1.7 billion deal: Online retail giant's 4th largest acquisition follows second straight quarter of massive losses
Amazon has bought iRobot, the technology masterminds behind the Roomba robot vacuum, for an eye-watering $1.7billion deal. The tech company have sold millions of the popular vacuum designs and automated cleaning devices, which they have specialized in since 2002. Amazon intends to keep Colin Angle as the CEO of iRobot,...
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Oil Companies And Startups Seem To Want A Slice Of The On-Demand Fuel Delivery Service Pie
The on-demand economy is estimated to soar to $335 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Research. On-demand services have disrupted many industries, including travel, food delivery, transportation, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services, because of their ability to provide products and services quickly and conveniently. The on-demand concept, which gained...
Ethereum Surges Amid Market Strength, Signs Of Waning Inflation: Why It May Be Heading Even Higher
Ethereum ETH/USD was surging over 8% higher on Wednesday, propelled by a positive market-wide reaction to the latest consumer price index data that showed inflation increased 8.5% year-over-year in July, down from 9.1% in June. The S&P 500 gapped up 1.33% on the news, popping multiple big-tech stocks up to...
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TechCrunch
Microsoft makes further cuts focused on consumer R&D group
It’s unclear how many employees were let go. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn’t deny that the layoffs had occurred. Spread across cities, including Vancouver and San Francisco, Microsoft’s MLX group came to be through the company’s 2015 acquisition of Mobile Data Labs, the company behind MileIQ, which at the time was one of the most popular mileage-tracking apps for getting deductions and reimbursements. After spending several years fine-tuning MileIQ under Microsoft, the team expanded its focus, partnering with Microsoft’s Family Safety group to build the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.
Rackspace Technology See As Much As 43% Price Target Cut As Q2 Performance Disappoints Analysts
Rackspace Technology, Inc RXT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $772 million, missing the consensus of $792.9 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beat the consensus of $0.16. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Rackspace from Outperform to Market Perform. Given the disruption to the sales team and...
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
