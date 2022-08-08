It’s unclear how many employees were let go. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn’t deny that the layoffs had occurred. Spread across cities, including Vancouver and San Francisco, Microsoft’s MLX group came to be through the company’s 2015 acquisition of Mobile Data Labs, the company behind MileIQ, which at the time was one of the most popular mileage-tracking apps for getting deductions and reimbursements. After spending several years fine-tuning MileIQ under Microsoft, the team expanded its focus, partnering with Microsoft’s Family Safety group to build the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO