ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
freightwaves.com

Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup

It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Inflation#Surgepays Inc#Benzinga S All Access#Torch Wireless#Acp
Daily Mail

Amazon buys Roomba manufacturer iRobot in $1.7 billion deal: Online retail giant's 4th largest acquisition follows second straight quarter of massive losses

Amazon has bought iRobot, the technology masterminds behind the Roomba robot vacuum, for an eye-watering $1.7billion deal. The tech company have sold millions of the popular vacuum designs and automated cleaning devices, which they have specialized in since 2002. Amazon intends to keep Colin Angle as the CEO of iRobot,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies

Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Oil Companies And Startups Seem To Want A Slice Of The On-Demand Fuel Delivery Service Pie

The on-demand economy is estimated to soar to $335 billion by 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Research. On-demand services have disrupted many industries, including travel, food delivery, transportation, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services, because of their ability to provide products and services quickly and conveniently. The on-demand concept, which gained...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Microsoft makes further cuts focused on consumer R&D group

It’s unclear how many employees were let go. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn’t deny that the layoffs had occurred. Spread across cities, including Vancouver and San Francisco, Microsoft’s MLX group came to be through the company’s 2015 acquisition of Mobile Data Labs, the company behind MileIQ, which at the time was one of the most popular mileage-tracking apps for getting deductions and reimbursements. After spending several years fine-tuning MileIQ under Microsoft, the team expanded its focus, partnering with Microsoft’s Family Safety group to build the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy