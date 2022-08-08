Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
How long did Sugar Grove inventors wait for patents granted in week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 30 in Sugar Grove was 616 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Meade Grey Richter for a chin rest. It was filed on Nov. 17, 2020 before...
spotonillinois.com
Bailey at the DuPage County Fair: 'County fairs are a great way to celebrate the agriculture industry'
Hinsdale tennis player Andy Dong finished 8,665th in June in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 8,432nd. By the end of the month they'd earned 34 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round...
spotonillinois.com
Flood Warning issued August 08 at 4:56AM CDT until August 10 at 3:19AM CDT by NWS
..The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:23.
spotonillinois.com
City of Rochelle Council met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: 1. Retiree Recognition - Brian Albers IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report: a) Appoint... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:19. 17:19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:36. 14:55. 14:55.
Comments / 1