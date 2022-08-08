ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 1

Related
spotonillinois.com

Flood Warning issued August 08 at 4:56AM CDT until August 10 at 3:19AM CDT by NWS

..The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:23.
FREEPORT, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Rochelle Council met July 25

Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: 1. Retiree Recognition - Brian Albers IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report: a) Appoint... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:19. 17:19.
ROCHELLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rochelle, IL
City
Sterling, IL
Rochelle, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:36. 14:55. 14:55.
OTTAWA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy