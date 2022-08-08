ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana

Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
L'Observateur

California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources

LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Americans#United States#Insurance Coverage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lowernine#Tulane University
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web

Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record

Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy