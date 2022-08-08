ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock

Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
Benzinga

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money

Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
biztoc.com

Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines

Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
Benzinga

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: July 25 To 29

A few weeks ago, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY saw its most significant price ascension since June 21, leaving investors wondering whether the worst of the bear market is over. As of Aug. 3, the ETF appeared to be holding this price ascension, rising 0.60% in a three-day...
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
