Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock
Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
1 Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Right Now
The comeback continues for this beaten-down growth stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
biztoc.com
Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines
Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: July 25 To 29
A few weeks ago, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY saw its most significant price ascension since June 21, leaving investors wondering whether the worst of the bear market is over. As of Aug. 3, the ETF appeared to be holding this price ascension, rising 0.60% in a three-day...
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings
Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Roblox Will Have More Challenging Comps In Upcoming Quarters, Analysts Offer Cautious View
Roblox Corp RBLX reported second-quarter revenue of $591.2 million, up 30% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $645 million. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the quarter, missing the consensus loss of 21 cents per share. Bookings in the second quarter of $639.9 million were down...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norwegian Cruise Line
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0