wbiw.com
City of Bloomington proposes a plan to activate the Convention Center expansion
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington, following the lead of The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bloomington, and Downtown Bloomington, Inc., has submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Convention Center expansion. Deputy Mayor Don Griffin will join Chamber...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington arts center under new management
Management of the John Waldron Arts Center in Bloomington has been taken over by newly-formed theatrical company Constellation Stage & Screen. The city of Bloomington has signed a contract with the theater and film company to lease the arts venue and handle day-to-day operations for five years. Constellation was created...
bcdemocrat.com
TOWN NEWS: Council motions to remove vice president
This summer the Nashville Town Council voted 4-1 to remove member Anna Hofstetter from the vice president position for the remainder of the year. The motion was made by council member Tyra Miller at the June 16 town council meeting. Miller made the motion at the beginning of the year...
Inside Indiana Business
Central Indiana fair-housing group reaches lawsuit settlement
The Indianapolis-based Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and 11 partner organizations have reached a settlement with a New York-based property owner in a lawsuit over disability-access issues at 50 different senior-living properties, including three in central Indiana. On Wednesday FHCCI announced the agreement, in which Williamsville, New York-based real...
bcdemocrat.com
COUNTY NEWS: Health department to restrict pump-and-haul permits
Brown County Health Department will no longer allow any exceptions for “pump-and-haul” systems outside of state code due to residents not complying with local procedures. “Pump-and-haul” is the practice of using a septic tank to hold waste and then periodically having a licensed septic company come and pump it out. State code allows homes to have a “pump-and-haul” system. The county has a pump-and-haul authorization form homeowners can sign, agreeing to the local health department’s standard operating procedures including mailing in copies of water bills and pumping receipts.
Inside Indiana Business
Clinton site receives economic designation for planned growth
The Vermilion County Council has approved a resolution designating a 300-acre site in the city of Clinton an economic revitalization area and granting a 10-year personal property tax abatement to the location. Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) and Illinois-based Sustainable Sourcing LLC operate facilities on the site. Sustainable...
Inside Indiana Business
Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director
The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy recycling company expanding
Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
Inside Indiana Business
Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
Inside Indiana Business
West Fork Whiskey set to open agritourism facility in Westfield
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. will next week mark the grand opening of its $10 million agritourism facility in Westfield. The 30,000-square-foot facility includes expanded distillery operations for the seven-year-old company, as well as a restaurant, cocktail lounge, event center and retail space. Co-founder Blake Jones says the facility, located across the street from Grand Park Sports Campus, could create up to 60 full-time and part-time jobs.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Neighborhood Housing Partnership names new CEO
The Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership has named Gina Miller president and chief executive officer. Miller, who has been the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for United Way of Central Indiana for nearly a decade, succeeds Moira Carlstedt. Miller joins the partnership after serving on the board of directors...
WRBI Radio
Restrictions planned at state roads 3 and 46 in Greensburg
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on an intersection improvement project at the north junction of State Road 3 and State Road 46 in Greensburg, starting on or after Tuesday, August 9. The project includes signal modifications and turn lane improvements at...
bloomingtonian.com
POSTPONED — Protest planned Tuesday for Indiana Lt. Governor’s private Bloomington visit after abortion ban
A visit to Bloomington by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has been postponed after at least one Bloomington group planned to protest outside a talk titled, “Empowering Women Leaders IN Indiana,” in response to the passage of SB1, which bans abortion in Indiana. The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy plumbing company expands to Fort Wayne
Indianapolis-based Peterman Brothers is expanding its services with a new location in Fort Wayne. Peterman, an HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indy area, says its northeast Indiana location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services. “Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a...
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
WRBI Radio
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page. Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.
Inside Indiana Business
Metalworking Lubricants reaches settlement for Indy violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have reached a settlement with Michigan-based Metalworking Lubricants Co. The company has agreed to pay a total of $310,000 in penalties for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. The...
