Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

 

Inside Indiana Business

Bloomington arts center under new management

Management of the John Waldron Arts Center in Bloomington has been taken over by newly-formed theatrical company Constellation Stage & Screen. The city of Bloomington has signed a contract with the theater and film company to lease the arts venue and handle day-to-day operations for five years. Constellation was created...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bcdemocrat.com

TOWN NEWS: Council motions to remove vice president

This summer the Nashville Town Council voted 4-1 to remove member Anna Hofstetter from the vice president position for the remainder of the year. The motion was made by council member Tyra Miller at the June 16 town council meeting. Miller made the motion at the beginning of the year...
NASHVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana fair-housing group reaches lawsuit settlement

The Indianapolis-based Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and 11 partner organizations have reached a settlement with a New York-based property owner in a lawsuit over disability-access issues at 50 different senior-living properties, including three in central Indiana. On Wednesday FHCCI announced the agreement, in which Williamsville, New York-based real...
bcdemocrat.com

COUNTY NEWS: Health department to restrict pump-and-haul permits

Brown County Health Department will no longer allow any exceptions for “pump-and-haul” systems outside of state code due to residents not complying with local procedures. “Pump-and-haul” is the practice of using a septic tank to hold waste and then periodically having a licensed septic company come and pump it out. State code allows homes to have a “pump-and-haul” system. The county has a pump-and-haul authorization form homeowners can sign, agreeing to the local health department’s standard operating procedures including mailing in copies of water bills and pumping receipts.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Clinton site receives economic designation for planned growth

The Vermilion County Council has approved a resolution designating a 300-acre site in the city of Clinton an economic revitalization area and granting a 10-year personal property tax abatement to the location. Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) and Illinois-based Sustainable Sourcing LLC operate facilities on the site. Sustainable...
CLINTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director

The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy recycling company expanding

Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

West Fork Whiskey set to open agritourism facility in Westfield

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. will next week mark the grand opening of its $10 million agritourism facility in Westfield. The 30,000-square-foot facility includes expanded distillery operations for the seven-year-old company, as well as a restaurant, cocktail lounge, event center and retail space. Co-founder Blake Jones says the facility, located across the street from Grand Park Sports Campus, could create up to 60 full-time and part-time jobs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Neighborhood Housing Partnership names new CEO

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership has named Gina Miller president and chief executive officer. Miller, who has been the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for United Way of Central Indiana for nearly a decade, succeeds Moira Carlstedt. Miller joins the partnership after serving on the board of directors...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Restrictions planned at state roads 3 and 46 in Greensburg

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on an intersection improvement project at the north junction of State Road 3 and State Road 46 in Greensburg, starting on or after Tuesday, August 9. The project includes signal modifications and turn lane improvements at...
GREENSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy plumbing company expands to Fort Wayne

Indianapolis-based Peterman Brothers is expanding its services with a new location in Fort Wayne. Peterman, an HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indy area, says its northeast Indiana location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services. “Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election

Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Metalworking Lubricants reaches settlement for Indy violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have reached a settlement with Michigan-based Metalworking Lubricants Co. The company has agreed to pay a total of $310,000 in penalties for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

