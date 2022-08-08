Brown County Health Department will no longer allow any exceptions for “pump-and-haul” systems outside of state code due to residents not complying with local procedures. “Pump-and-haul” is the practice of using a septic tank to hold waste and then periodically having a licensed septic company come and pump it out. State code allows homes to have a “pump-and-haul” system. The county has a pump-and-haul authorization form homeowners can sign, agreeing to the local health department’s standard operating procedures including mailing in copies of water bills and pumping receipts.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO