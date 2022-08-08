Read full article on original website
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Says Goodbye to Two Long Time Officials
After a combined 61 years of service at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, two long-time service men are hanging up their uniforms. Lieutenant Kellan Hemmesch and Sergeant Ken Friday both retired in July. Lt. Hemmesch started with the Sheriff’s office in 1998 and Sgt. Friday started in 1990.
Waite Park Police Looking for Missing 17-Year-Old
(KNSI) – The Waite Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been missing for more than a month. Police are looking for 17-year-old Romario Octaviano Lucas-Gomez. He was last seen on July 3rd at his home in Waite Park. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt. All of his personal belongings are also missing.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
Third Suspect in July 6th Quadruple Shooting in St. Cloud Arrested
(KNSI) — The third suspect wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting in St. Cloud last month is in custody. Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was arrested in Chippewa County after a standoff Friday night. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked Ledbetter to a home in Dawson. Members of the Marshals Service, Dawson Police Department, Lac Qui Parle Sheriff’s Department, the West Central SWAT team, and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked to get Ledbetter into custody after he allegedly refused to come out of the home for more than three hours. He eventually surrendered without further incident. No one was hurt.
Collaborative Effort Called Safe Streets Initiative Launched Monday
(KNSI) — If it seems like you see more police around town, it’s not your imagination. It’s the Safe Streets Initiative or SSI. It launched on Monday, and it’s a collaborative effort between local police departments and the Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Minnesota State Patrol. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says crime statistics are down, but “We could talk about statistics and we will when we go through this process and later on, you’ll see it’s a safe city. In fact, in a lot of categories, they’re down from last year, and they’re down actually over the 30-year period, but people need to feel safe.”
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
Motorcycle racer killed in crash at Brainerd International Raceway
A retaining wall at Brainerd International Raceway was struck by a motorbike driven by a 50-year-old New Yorker, who died in the accident. The collision was reported at BIR, north of Baxter, at 3:45 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The motorcycle rider crashed into a retaining wall while competing in a qualification race for the MotoAmerica Superbikes competition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa
A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
Work Wrapping Up on Highway 10 Northwest of Sauk Rapids
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open on Highway 10 through Benton County. Crews are wrapping up their work after replacing a box bridge under both directions of Highway 10 northwest of Sauk Rapids. Drivers can still expect workers to be out on the roadway as they remove temporary crossovers, install guard rails and high-tension median cable barriers, and establish turf.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Car Crash Reported Near Winsted Monday 8-9-22
A two vehicle crash in Winsted Township sent three local individuals to the hospital on Monday. Twenty-four year old Hannah Christine Anderson of Buffalo was eastbound on Highway 7 when her Nissan Maxima collided with a westbound Dodge pickup. That vehicle was being driven by 22 year old Dylan John Gale of Maple Lake. His passenger was identified as a 16 year old male, also from Maple Lake. All three were sent to the Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries. No alcohol was involved in the 7:24am crash. State Patrol was assisted by the McLeod County Sherriff’s Office, Lester Prairie Fire Department, Winsted Police Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance.
Highway 15 Through Kimball Open to Traffic
(KNSI) – Highway 15 through Kimball is open to traffic starting Tuesday. Highway 15 has been closed and detoured since May due to construction between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the $2.3 million project gives drivers and pedestrians a new smoother road surface, multi-use trail, safety upgrades and improved city utilities.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Stearns County Launches Online License Center Hub
(KNSI) — Stearns County has launched a new license center hub on its website. The hub allows users easy access to the most in-demand services offered at the county brick-and-mortar locations. Users can set appointments, check wait times, and enter the virtual license center. In the virtual license center,...
