(KNSI) — If it seems like you see more police around town, it’s not your imagination. It’s the Safe Streets Initiative or SSI. It launched on Monday, and it’s a collaborative effort between local police departments and the Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Minnesota State Patrol. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says crime statistics are down, but “We could talk about statistics and we will when we go through this process and later on, you’ll see it’s a safe city. In fact, in a lot of categories, they’re down from last year, and they’re down actually over the 30-year period, but people need to feel safe.”

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO