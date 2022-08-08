Read full article on original website
Related
Local wiffle ball league a success at Liberty Arena
Williamsport, Pa. — Few things can turn back the hands of time like a game of wiffle ball with your friends. The nostalgia was in full effect this summer thanks to the Liberty Arena. Last week was the playoffs and championship matchup of the Liberty Arena's inaugural wiffle ball season. The final game came down to the last inning with 'The Midday Show' outlasting 'The Line Movers' by one run. ...
therecord-online.com
Jack L. Myers
Jack L. Myers, 87, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Bellefonte. Jack was born in Lock Haven, PA, to Robert and Helen Myers on September 11, 1934. He went to high school at Lock Haven High School and graduated in 1952. He went on to earn a certificate in welding from Lincoln Welding Institute, and served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1959.
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning of the Southwest Region championship. Two boys who when they woke up this morning only cared about one thing… get to Williamsport. Suddenly everything changed because in real life things happen just like that … things change in a heartbeat.
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Little League East Regionals Underway Amidst Heat Wave
Despite the scorching heat, one of the state’s biggest sporting events of the year is taking place this week. The Little League World Series, East Regional qualifiers are being held in Bristol. Little League champions from around the northeast gathered at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Training Center...
therecord-online.com
Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund
Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund, 88, of Allison Park, PA (formerly of Woolrich and Lock Haven) passed away on August 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA after a brief stay. Catherine was born November 11, 1933, to the late John and Ruth Probst Sylvis. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Clearfield School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for Dr. Gilbert Nicklas, Rockview State Penitentiary, and retired from Jersey Shore Hospital. She married Richard H. Sigmund on July 14, 1956, and they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.
therecord-online.com
Dorothy J. Hall
Dorothy J. Hall, 86, of Lock Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport. Born in Nittany, PA on November 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Blanche Hoy Dunkle. Dorothy was a 1953 graduate of Woodward Township High...
therecord-online.com
Harry Ralph Overdorf
Harry Ralph Overdorf, 77 of Loganton, PA, passed away in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jersey Shore, PA, to Pauline Overdorf on Feb. 27, 1945. Harry graduated from Lock Haven High School, and. W.A.C.C. He was an Air Force A1C/Military Police, serving...
RELATED PEOPLE
therecord-online.com
Raymond L. Aikeley
Raymond L. Aikeley, 85, of Swissdale peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Haven Place where he had been a resident since January of 2021. Ray was born on November 7, 1936 to Leroy and Myrtle (Kepler) Aikeley. He grew up in North Bend and graduated from Renovo High School in 1957.
Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
therecord-online.com
Winning Photo Selected in Hyner View Photo Contest
HYNER, PA -Mill Hall resident Matt Wise snapped the picture that will appear on the Clinton County Economic Partnership Visitors Bureau’s first puzzle in the new ‘Clinton County Landmarks’ puzzle series. The winning image of Hyner View was selected from 156 photos submitted in the recent ‘Show Us Your Hyner’ photo contest. It will be the “face” of a 550-piece, 18×24-inch jigsaw puzzle.
therecord-online.com
Jan D. Mills Sr.
Jan D. Mills Sr., 80, State College, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College. He was born in Renovo, son of the late Paul L. and Rebecca G. (Belford) Mills. On Jan. 21, 1967 he married Mary Ann Keiper and she preceded him in death on June 11, 2005.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Who is in the Little League World Series? Updated list of teams to qualify for 2022 LLWS bracket
Baseball's future will be on display at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for one of the sport's most cherished events. The Little League World Series is back and primed to be unlike any of its predecessors. The 2022 Little League World Series is the 75th edition of the competition. The tournament will...
therecord-online.com
Landline phone problems in Mill Hall – Beech Creek area
FLEMINGTON, PA – The Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted word Tuesday that there are some issues with landline phone service in the Mill Hall – Beech Creek area, per this online message:. We have been notified by the phone carrier Centurylink/Lumen that customers in the Mill...
Cumberland County log home with ‘car-lovers’ garage for $2 million: Cool Spaces
This custom-built log home was a labor of love for the couple who built it. The connection they had to the home is etched on one of the exterior logs - a cornerstone of sorts - tucked around the back side of home by the garage. It reads, “Built by James & Nancy Gutshall ‘1989′.”
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecord-online.com
‘Back to School Night’ has big turn out
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park and Bucktail High School have joined forces and planned a Back to School Night held on Monday, August 8 at the Flaming Foliage Lot in Renovo. In all, 14 BAHS teachers and staff, Principal Hall and 75 students and parents...
therecord-online.com
Everything upbeat at Penn State football media day
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State football held its annual Media Day on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Head Coach James Franklin began the day with a press conference, followed by special teams coordinator/outside linebackers/nickels coach Stacy Collins, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich. The...
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
Comments / 0