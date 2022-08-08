Read full article on original website
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
informnny.com
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
wwnytv.com
SUV crashes into Watertown building
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
informnny.com
Watertown’s Leray, Thompson streets closing for paving
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two streets in Watertown will be closed this week to allow paving work. According to the City of Watertown’s Engineering Department, a contractor will be paving the road on Leray Street near the Full Circle Bar and Grill beginning on Wednesday, August 10. This...
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
wwnytv.com
North country gas prices higher than national average
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices nationally are going down, but they’re still above average in the north country. We looked into why that is. Some say there’s relief at the pump but not enough and drivers on the road aren’t the only ones being affected.
cnyhomepage.com
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
informnny.com
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
wwnytv.com
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing mental health care around the clock. That’s the idea behind a new facility coming to Watertown. On Tuesday, local leaders broke ground to redevelop the former Great American supermarket on State Street into an urgent care facility for behavioral health and mental health patients.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York Lewis County in central New York Eastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park to 9 miles southwest of Redfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield and Glen Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP
FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
informnny.com
Evans Mills man hospitalized after buggy, vehicle collide in LeRay
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a vehicle and Amish buggy collision that occurred in Jefferson County on Monday. According to NYSP, around 2:32 p.m. on August 8 a 2007 Honda Odyssey being operated by 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow from Theresa was traveling northbound on State Route 37. Police stated that Morrow failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound.
wwnytv.com
Getting some relief this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the day starts out close to 80 degrees, you know it’s going to be a hot one. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, though, and what we do get will be hazy. That’s because of all the humidity in the air.
wwnytv.com
Teddy bear picnic takes place at Jefferson County Historical Society
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Who doesn’t love a good teddy bear? On Sunday, kids had the chance to bring their favorite teddy bears to lunch. It was for the teddy bear picnic, hosted by the Jefferson County Historical Society. Kids enjoyed a picnic lunch with their family and...
wwnytv.com
Clayton chamber warns of fake email
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t. Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus. The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: big-pawed Gypsy & a Mutt Strut
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gypsy has very large “thumbs.” Her paws are big, too. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 3-year-old cat is very sweet and friendly. The shelter is holding a Mutt Strut later this month. People can bring their dog-friendly dogs...
wwnytv.com
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
FALLON, Nevada (WWNY) - Two enlisted sailors, including a Jefferson County man, are dead after a murder-suicide in Nevada. According to California TV station KION, Naval Air Forces has identified the victims as Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer. The report says their bodies were found on July 25 in Fallon,...
