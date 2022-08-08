ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines SNCY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sun Country Airlines. The company has an average price target of $27.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $23.00.
Benzinga

Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
Benzinga

Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $133.93 with a high of $151.00 and a low of $120.00.
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Nephros: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nephros NEPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nephros beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $618 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Evoke Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Evoke Pharma EVOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evoke Pharma missed estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was up $225 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Yield10 Bioscience: Q2 Earnings Insights

Yield10 Bioscience YTEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yield10 Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.69. Revenue was down $71 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International

Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

Franco-Nevada: Q2 Earnings Insights

Franco-Nevada FNV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franco-Nevada beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $5.20 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Dyadic International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dyadic International DYAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dyadic International missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $278 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Societal CDMO Q2 Earnings

Societal CDMO SCTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Societal CDMO beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $5.18 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Sera Prognostics Q2 Earnings

Sera Prognostics SERA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sera Prognostics beat estimated earnings by 9.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was up $58 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Conifer Holdings Q2 Earnings

Conifer Holdings CNFR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conifer Holdings posted an EPS of $-0.75. Revenue was down $262 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

