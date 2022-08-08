Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Inside Indiana Business
Central Indiana fair-housing group reaches lawsuit settlement
The Indianapolis-based Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and 11 partner organizations have reached a settlement with a New York-based property owner in a lawsuit over disability-access issues at 50 different senior-living properties, including three in central Indiana. On Wednesday FHCCI announced the agreement, in which Williamsville, New York-based real...
Inside Indiana Business
Need to hire? Knowledge is power
Hiring is hard right now. Statistics from the Indy Chamber show that the Indiana labor participation rate has plateaued with just a 1.4% change from April 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile There are 5.8% more job postings. Instead of posting and coasting, make a choice to use data and become a competitive hiring force.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy recycling company expanding
Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is celebrating its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand its line of services. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and...
Inside Indiana Business
Gahl: Indy tourism business back on track
Tourism officials say Indianapolis’ $5 billion convention and tourism sector, decimated by the pandemic, is on path to be fully recovered by the end of the year, a full year earlier than previous forecasts. Visit Indy Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chris Gahl says so far this year, Indianapolis has the highest downtown hotel occupancy in the nation for convention business, with revenues generated by those hotels now higher than before the pandemic.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy plumbing company expands to Fort Wayne
Indianapolis-based Peterman Brothers is expanding its services with a new location in Fort Wayne. Peterman, an HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indy area, says its northeast Indiana location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services. “Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a...
Inside Indiana Business
West Fork Whiskey set to open agritourism facility in Westfield
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. will next week mark the grand opening of its $10 million agritourism facility in Westfield. The 30,000-square-foot facility includes expanded distillery operations for the seven-year-old company, as well as a restaurant, cocktail lounge, event center and retail space. Co-founder Blake Jones says the facility, located across the street from Grand Park Sports Campus, could create up to 60 full-time and part-time jobs.
Inside Indiana Business
Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington arts center under new management
Management of the John Waldron Arts Center in Bloomington has been taken over by newly-formed theatrical company Constellation Stage & Screen. The city of Bloomington has signed a contract with the theater and film company to lease the arts venue and handle day-to-day operations for five years. Constellation was created...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington seeks control of convention center
The city of Bloomington is proposing a plan to take over ownership and operation of the Monroe Convention Center and to pay for an expansion of the venue. City leaders have submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and will present the idea Tuesday during the Monroe County Council meeting.
Inside Indiana Business
Brand collaboration platform launches out of High Alpha
A digital marketing platform has emerged from Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha. Colaboratory has developed a software platform to help brands – often with very different products – work together to conduct brand to brand collaborations. The company says the goal is to assist aspiring collaborators identify, validate and execute such partnerships by combining data and software with services, including partnership matching, activation tools, optimization and reporting.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
Inside Indiana Business
Cyber risk management startup lands second seed round
An Indianapolis-based cyber risk management and insurance startup has closed on its second round of seed funding. Trava Security Inc. says it will use the $4.5 million investment to further grow its cybersecurity software platform, as well as its sales and marketing departments and cyber risk insurance division. Trava launched...
Inside Indiana Business
Metalworking Lubricants reaches settlement for Indy violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have reached a settlement with Michigan-based Metalworking Lubricants Co. The company has agreed to pay a total of $310,000 in penalties for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Solar energy powers water plant
Greenwood-based Indiana American Water Company and Gary officials have cut the ribbon on a solar array that will power the utility’s northwest Indiana distribution center in the city. The company, a subsidiary of American Water Co. (NYSE: AWK), says the $600,000 solar project will provide enough power to meet the energy needs of the facility.
Inside Indiana Business
HGTV’s Good Bones prepares to launch new show
The beloved mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk have become nothing short of HGTV royalty since their home renovation show Good Bones hit the airwaves in 2016 putting Indianapolis in the national spotlight. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on Mina’s new business venture.
