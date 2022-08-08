Technology has come to stay, and its penetration into varying sectors in today's world makes processes that have been perceived as tedious seamless. No doubt, its adoption some decades ago is revolutionizing every sector. From Finance to education, to the Military, and entertainment, to mention just a few. The supply chain is not left out in all of these unprecedented disruptions brought about by this technology, as it has helped in the creation of electronic marketplaces, cost reductions, increase in productivity, the penetration of e-procurement, and a host of other great benefits.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO