Public Health

E-Man
1d ago

Our democratic state government already proved Murphy is guilty of murder. Our democratic state government settled a 1.9 million dollars settlement with the VA hospitals patients families for the Covid deaths. Our democratic state is settled this right after the fixed election and announced it when Murphy was on vacation on the legal tax paying American citizens dollars.

New Jersey 101.5

NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break

For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 8/10/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The FBI raid on President Trump’s personal residence is unprecedented and raises a number of concerns about the power of the ruling party to investigate its political opponents. Just this week, Democrats here in New Jersey voted to fund another 87,000 new IRS agents. Make no mistake about it: this new robust agency will harass small business owners, political adversaries, and law-abiding Americans.” – NJGOP Chairman Hugin.
insidernj.com

The Republican Pushback Against Platkin

The Attorney General enforces the law. That’s the main function of the office no matter where you are. The murder of George Floyd in 2020 prompted all sorts of changes in the way police interact with the public, at least in states like New Jersey that are run by Democrats.
New Jersey Globe

Murphy nominates Brown as new Warren Surrogate

A former legislative aide to Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio is Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to become the new Warren County Surrogate. Nancy Brown was nominated on Monday to replace another Republican, Kevin O’Neill, who died in April after twelve years in office. Because O’Neill died after the...
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act

“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
New Jersey 101.5

Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners

TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
roi-nj.com

N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state

A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
thelakewoodscoop.com

DROUGHT WATCH: Murphy Administration Urges NJ Residents and Businesses to Conserve Water to Avoid Worsening Water Supply Conditions

New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch as of August 9, 2022, and the Murphy Administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. The Commissioner’s declaration of a...
