Read full article on original website
E-Man
1d ago
Our democratic state government already proved Murphy is guilty of murder. Our democratic state government settled a 1.9 million dollars settlement with the VA hospitals patients families for the Covid deaths. Our democratic state is settled this right after the fixed election and announced it when Murphy was on vacation on the legal tax paying American citizens dollars.
Reply
2
Related
Can progressive crime policies make NJ safer? Murphy nominee thinks so
TRENTON – After nearly six months on the job, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin was finally interviewed and endorsed for the position Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, final approval for the appointment will wait until October. Platkin, 35, a resident of Montclair, was advanced in an 8-2...
New Jersey Globe
Ex-Dem congressional candidate leads N.J. organizing effort for newly-formed independent party
The Forward Party, the new political party founded by Andrew Yang and backed by former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, has tapped a former congressional candidate as the state leader in New Jersey. Brian Varela, who briefly sought the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’ 8th district, is heading up the effort...
NJ Senate Republicans Push Back Against Worker Benefit Cost Hike
TRENTON — New Jersey Sens. Steve Oroho and Declan O'Scanlon would like to know why health premiums for certain public employees in the Garden State may be going up as much as 24%, and are proposing the formation of a legislative committee to investigate the increase. On Tuesday, Oroho,...
NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break
For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
RELATED PEOPLE
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 8/10/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The FBI raid on President Trump’s personal residence is unprecedented and raises a number of concerns about the power of the ruling party to investigate its political opponents. Just this week, Democrats here in New Jersey voted to fund another 87,000 new IRS agents. Make no mistake about it: this new robust agency will harass small business owners, political adversaries, and law-abiding Americans.” – NJGOP Chairman Hugin.
insidernj.com
The Republican Pushback Against Platkin
The Attorney General enforces the law. That’s the main function of the office no matter where you are. The murder of George Floyd in 2020 prompted all sorts of changes in the way police interact with the public, at least in states like New Jersey that are run by Democrats.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy nominates Brown as new Warren Surrogate
A former legislative aide to Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio is Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to become the new Warren County Surrogate. Nancy Brown was nominated on Monday to replace another Republican, Kevin O’Neill, who died in April after twelve years in office. Because O’Neill died after the...
NJ senator likens teachers union fact-check campaign to Soviet secret police
TRENTON – A state senator is accusing the New Jersey Education Association of “resorting to KGB tactics” through its effort to gather information about political skirmishes over schools through its Center for Honesty in Education. The teachers’ union says the center aims to combat disinformation and dangerous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Globe
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ
It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
NJ leaders stepping up to protect kids — Is your town on the list? (Opinion)
As I have discussed over the past few weeks, the fight is on to protect kids from the sexualized curriculum being pushed by the State Department of Education. As of July 22, we've identified 19 government entities who have pushed back either refusing to implement a program or forcing an "opt-in" for parents.
NJEA Calls for Parent Blacklist to Discredit “Bad Actors”, Parents Concerned About Direction of Education
TRENTON, NJ – If you disapprove of the way Governor Phil Murphy’s Department of Education,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners
TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
wtae.com
Two western Pennsylvania health care facilities indicted in health care fraud case
Two western Pennsylvania rehabilitation centers have been indicted in a health care fraud case. Five individuals, including the CEO of the two indicted facilities, are also facing indictment. The two facilities are Brighton Rehab in Beaver County as well as the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. U.S. Attorney Cindy...
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Now Has A Criminal Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
From the Desk of Matt Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...
roi-nj.com
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DROUGHT WATCH: Murphy Administration Urges NJ Residents and Businesses to Conserve Water to Avoid Worsening Water Supply Conditions
New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch as of August 9, 2022, and the Murphy Administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. The Commissioner’s declaration of a...
Comments / 5