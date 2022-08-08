ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Back-to-school developmental struggles for 'COVID generation' kids

NORFOLK, Va. — As parents, teachers, and children get ready to return to the classroom, medical experts say they should prepare for the challenges caused by the pandemic. Many children of the so-called "COVID generation" are struggling with developmental delays. CHKD Medical Director and Pediatrician Dr. Douglas Mitchell said...
Making history on the links and going pre- med: How does Shreya Ganta do it?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shreya Ganta knows a thing or two about sibling rivalry and it all started when her dad took her brother golfing. "I got a little bit jealous so I was like 'No, take me along with you,' so that's kind of how it started. My brother was better then me initially and I couldn't have that being the older sister," she joked.
