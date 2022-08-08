Hello beloved reader, my name is Tyler Hunt and I wanted to let you (yeah, you!) know that I am happy to be taking over as site manager here at B5Q. Our beloved Drew Hamm rode off into the sunset to do his own thing at Badger Ball Knower (subscribe), which opened the door for yours truly to take over as site manager. As Semisonic once said every new beginning comes from some other beginnings end, and here we are.

