Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: Badgers ranked No. 20 in first Coaches Poll of 2022

It’s about that time folks. On Monday, USA Today released the first Coaches Poll of the year. After finishing the 2021-22 season unranked, the Badgers enter the 2022-23 season at No. 20. They are one of four teams that cracked the polls, while a few others it outside looking in. Here is how the rest of the Big Ten is placed:
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Multiple Badgers not listed on Fall roster

On Monday Wisconsin football opened their practice to the media. During this time a new roster was distributed, with a few significant names missing as inside linebacker Spencer Lytle and tight end Cam Large were not listed on the 110-man roster. Lytle, a redshirt junior, recently moved from outside linebacker...
Bucky's 5th Quarter

2022 football season preview: Maryland Terrapins

It is time for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers football season preview extravaganza to begin! Over the next (almost) two months we will be preparing you for the upcoming football season. We’ve got previews of every team on Wisconsin’s schedule, we’ve got positional breakdowns of each group at UW, we’ll have predictions for the full conference, rankings of the top units in the Big Ten as well as a couple of larger features that we think are interesting.
gowatertown.net

MBB: Coyotes to open season at Wisconsin

VERMILLION, S.D. (GoYotes.com) — The South Dakota men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022-23 season with a road contest in Madison, Wisconsin against the defending Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers. This will be the first game for Eric Peterson, a native of Wisconsin, as head coach of the Coyotes on November 7.
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Hey B5Q readers, it’s me, the new site manager...

Hello beloved reader, my name is Tyler Hunt and I wanted to let you (yeah, you!) know that I am happy to be taking over as site manager here at B5Q. Our beloved Drew Hamm rode off into the sunset to do his own thing at Badger Ball Knower (subscribe), which opened the door for yours truly to take over as site manager. As Semisonic once said every new beginning comes from some other beginnings end, and here we are.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney

MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
middletontimes.com

Kind calls it a career at MHS

Jeff Kind, one of the winningest coaches in state history, resigned as Middleton's girls basketball coach Monday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. As Jeff Kind mowed his lawn in past summers, he wound think about the upcoming basketball season the entire time. Who would his starters be? Could the newcomers help?...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
Person
Paul Chryst
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
ibmadison.com

Massachusetts company acquires Madison development

Northland of Waban, Massachusetts has acquired the 318-unit multifamily Preserve West at 78 Kessel Court on the west side of Madison. The development marks the first Wisconsin purchase for the company. Northland owns and operates a portfolio that includes more than 26,000 units in 14 states spanning New England, the Midwest, and the Southwestern and Southeastern regions.
nbc15.com

Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched...
wisconsinrightnow.com

NEW POLL: Kleefisch Leads Michels, But It’s in Margin of Error

The exceptionally close race and Kleefisch’s strong support among suburban voters may help explain why President Trump trashed Kleefisch and her family on Friday night in Waukesha. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a slight lead over construction company owner Tim Michels, but it’s in the margin of error,...
whitewaterbanner.com

Unofficial Election Results: Gerber Wins Tight Race for Sheriff; Local GOP Candidates for Assembly Dist. 31 Appear to Lose (Updated)

Updated 8/10 @ 11:43 a.m. primarily with information about contests in the November general election. Poll workers reported steady traffic at the primary election on Tuesday. Unfortunately segregated City of Whitewater results are not available at this time; however, we are able to report below the unofficial results on races of particular local interest.
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s construction increase at highest level in a decade

Look out, Dane County. Here comes Stoughton. After seemingly sitting on the sidelines for years while many of its county neighbors developed away, things are on the move in the city once again. In a note sent to the Hub and city staff on Aug. 1, City of Stoughton finance...
