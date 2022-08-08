ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wach.com

Man charged, arrested in connection to shooting on Sunset Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say the suspect in last week's shooting on Sunset Drive has turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Zedekiah Coleman, 33, has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot a relative in the hand after an argument. The incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Columbia Police Investigating After Four-Year-Old Shot At Home

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in a Columbia home. The boy was struck in the finger Monday morning and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say both parents were home when the child accessed the gun, and they're looking into how that...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
WYFF4.com

Columbia man dies in rollover crash in Laurens County, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old died at the hospital after being involved in a crash on Tuesday, according to the Laurens County coroner's office. The crash happened on Highway 72 in Clinton, Coroner Patti Canupp said. She said Tavarus K. Barksdale, from Columbia, was flown to Spartanburg Regional...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
COLUMBIA, SC

Community Policy