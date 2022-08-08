Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wach.com
Man charged, arrested in connection to shooting on Sunset Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say the suspect in last week's shooting on Sunset Drive has turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Zedekiah Coleman, 33, has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot a relative in the hand after an argument. The incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive, officials said.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
iheart.com
Columbia Police Investigating After Four-Year-Old Shot At Home
(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in a Columbia home. The boy was struck in the finger Monday morning and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say both parents were home when the child accessed the gun, and they're looking into how that...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
wach.com
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
wach.com
"He had a plan in place": Sheriff provides update on deputy ambush shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on last Wednesday's ambush shooting Tuesday. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the suspect, Frederic Westfall, drew out a plan to lure deputies in and ambush them. Westfall made two 911 calls saying a woman was being assaulted...
WYFF4.com
Columbia man dies in rollover crash in Laurens County, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old died at the hospital after being involved in a crash on Tuesday, according to the Laurens County coroner's office. The crash happened on Highway 72 in Clinton, Coroner Patti Canupp said. She said Tavarus K. Barksdale, from Columbia, was flown to Spartanburg Regional...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
WLTX.com
Irmo man turns himself in for shooting
Police say the suspect shot someone in the leg at the Irmo Village Apartment complex. He has turned himself in.
WLTX.com
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was uninjured, investigators said.
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
wach.com
Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
