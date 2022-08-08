ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Frontier expanding footprint at DIA

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr3rL_0h9Br5N400

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Frontier Airlines is increasing the number of gates at Denver International Airport by more than 50% once a new project is complete.

The airport’s CEO Phil Washington, who has been tapped to lead the Federal Aviation Administration , joined Frontier CEO Barry Biffle and Denver City Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore for the groundbreaking.

Denver OKs new Frontier gates, ground-level terminal

The project, a new ground load facility on the east side of Concourse A, will increase the number of gates Frontier has from 9 to 14. Frontier is also extending its lease at the airport for 10 years once the gates are occupied.

The gates will be ground loaded, which means passengers will be able to board and deboard the plane from the front and the rear.

You can watch the groundbreaking ceremony on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

The importance of being sun safe here in Colorado

Colorado has high UV exposure levels due to the altitude, 26% more UV in ambient light in Denve rthan at the same latitude at sea level. Dr. Neil Box says here in Colorado it’s half the time to get sunburn than being at the beach. That’s why he created the Sun Bus, a mobile that […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
travelblog.org

Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado

Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#New Frontier#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dia#Concourse A#Nexstar Media Inc
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tech Times

Car Parking at Denver Airport

Parking at Denver International Airport is easy and affordable, with more than 40,000 onsite parking spaces. The parking facilities are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Airport has two multi-level garages on the east and west sides of the Jeppesen terminal. The garages offer the closest and most convenient parking options with hourly and daily rates. Parking in the garage costs just three dollars per hour or $24 a day maximum. The garages also have short-term and valet parking services. Short-term parking is located on the arrivals level on the east and west sides just outside of the terminal doors. This option is ideal if one can park and enter the facility to pick up or drop off passengers. Short-term parking costs four dollars an hour, no daily maximum. This location is not intended for overnight parking valet parking is also located on the arrivals level of the east and west garages.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Metro Denver’s market trends for the month of August

Every month the Denver Metro Association of Realtors releases its monthly report on the housing trends for the metro Denver area and according to the data the real estate market is more balanced.  Month-over-month, the market is down 3.33 percent but compared to last year, it is still up 11.04 percent, indicating that a more […]
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Airlines making changes at DIA

United is cutting flights while Frontier is breaking ground on a new facility at DIA. Carly Cassady Reports. Woman killed, child hurt in I-25 crash with big rig. Killed deputy remembered as committed public servant. What you need to do if you drove through floods. How Denver flood protection held...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy