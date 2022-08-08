Read full article on original website
I tried the Blogilates weightless arm workout and saw results in 2 weeks
As a personal trainer, many of my clients ask me about workouts that they come across online. One client asked if there was any legitimacy to arm workouts done without weights — outside of basic strength-training exercises like pushups or tricep dips. One of the popular weightless arm workouts...
Does swimming build muscle?
Does swimming build muscle? Work multiple muscles with this joint-friendly, full body workout
Online marketplace The Edit Ldn is opening a metaverse sneaker store
Online sneaker marketplace The Edit Ldn is opening the digital doors to its first premium store in the metaverse. The shop will operate within Bloktopia, a VR skyscraper with 21 floors to represent Bitcoin’s hard cap of 21 million. Having built relationships with sneakerheads around the world, the company will expand its offerings to include web3 collectors.
The Best Exercises For Distance Runners
Here are the best exercises that distance runners should be incorporating into their routine. You'll want to be as strong, balanced, and flexible as possible.
Try this 10-minute workout for improved stability
While many golfers focus on speed and strength in the gym, but there’s another key area you should be training: stability. Without a stable base, golfers will often sway or collapse in their backswing. This results in the club getting off track—decreasing your consistency, speed and power. Incorporating...
Nike ACG finally debuts the monster Gaiadome boot
Nike’s latest winter boot has already been tested and approved by Olympic athletes. The ACG Gaiadome boots were designed specifically for Team USA athletes competing in this year’s Winter Olympics. Previous reports indicated they would never be available to the public, but leaked images suggest Nike has decided to reverse course and give the people what they want.
Anaerobic exercise: What it is and how it affects the body
You’ve most likely heard of anaerobic exercise before, but how much do you know about the science behind this vital aspect of your physical fitness? Enhancing your comprehension of the anaerobic energy system is a sure-fire way to empower yourself and give your workouts a boost. Anaerobic exercise is...
The Normatec 3 Legs compression boots can give you a professional massage after every workout
For those looking to recover as hard as they train, compression boots can be a game changer in helping you bounce back from tough workouts, and the new Normatec 3 Legs compression boots bring the price down to a level serious amateur athletes can take advantage of.
Mizuno preps its sneakers for the trail with Michelin tires
For its aptly named “Gore-Tex Pack,” Japanese label Mizuno has reimagined its Wave Mujin TL sneakers with an outdoor edge. While many of the shoes in its arsenal skew low-key, the upcoming trail sneakers boast elevated performance with Gore-Tex and tire-tough materials. The Wave Mujin TL, which is...
These solar-charging earbuds turn indoor light into a huge battery boost
Not having access to electricity shouldn’t mean you’re left without earbuds to insulate you from the outside world. New buds from Urbanista Phoenix help ensure you’re never left without juice by, leveraging a charging case that’s built with a solar cell. The Phoenix’s case is built...
Muscular Endurance Exercises and Workout Activities to Try
Muscular endurance exercises improve your body's ability to perform work over an extended period of time. Workouts can include strength training and circuits.
Hugo Boss offers the most advanced AR try-on service yet
Augmented reality has helped shoppers virtually try on goods from retailers including Amazon, Warby Parker, and Fendi — but Hugo Boss is taking the feature to another level. The German brand has partnered with Reactive Reality, a leading 3D digitization technology company, to allow consumers to create personalized avatars based on their precise body measurements. The bespoke mannequins can then be used to try on clothes in a virtual dressing room with a staggering level of detail.
What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss
Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
Fat Loss and Fitness: Sprint Interval Training Vs. High-Intensity Interval Training
Ask any exercise expert to name the best way to burn fat and get fit, and they’ll probably tell you that high-intensity interval training is the way to go. Known as HIIT for short, this popular training workout method involves alternating short periods of strenuous exercise with equally brief periods of incomplete rest. This sequence is then repeated usually six to ten times for a quick but brutal workout.
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Next Orangetheory Fitness Class
Whether you're an avid member or a first-timer, there are several things you can do to make the most out of your Orangetheory Fitness class.
