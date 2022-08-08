ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gk7Oo_0h9BqqIP00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Sunday.

The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

Melendez is putting together quite the campaign after being called up on May 3. He’s hit 13 home runs on the year and has back-to-back homer games four times this season. Among rookies, he’s hit the fifth most home runs this season and is just two behind teammate Bobby Witt Jr.

“Just being relaxed helps the confidence and just telling myself that definitely helps,” Melendez said. “It prevents me from over thinking. I knew that we can do this and it was just a matter of time with getting comfortable.”

The 7-8-9 hitters of Michael Massey, Nate Eaton and Kyle Isbel provided most of the production as they went a combined 6-for-9 with nine runs scored and five RBIs. All 13 RBIs came from rookies.

“When you start winning games, the energy starts getting bigger and bigger,” Eaton said. “You just take that into the next series and that’ll hopefully make it really great.”

Brad Keller (6-12) had his 11th quality start of the season, going six innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking three and fanning four.

“It was hot, but our defense was unbelievable today and it was a lot of fun,” Keller said. “The offense exploded which was a lot of fun to watch so it was good.”

Rafael Devers put the lone blemish on Keller’s line when he hit his 24th homer of the year, sending one 441-feet into the right field fountains. Tommy Pham hit a towering 427-foot two-run homer to left field off Taylor Clarke in the seventh.

“Offensively, we hit the ball hard today which is good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I just think pitching wise we have to be better...Overall, it’s not excuses, we just have to play better.”

Kutter Crawford (3-4) allowed five earned runs over five innings on five hits, struck out four and walked two. Darwinzon Hernandez gave up five runs, five hits and four walks in the eighth inning.

“Just the command, not having the greatest feel and you fall behind and I just had a hard time getting back into counts,” Crawford said. “They were coming out swinging early.”

With the youth movement in full bloom in Kansas City, they have won four of their last five home series and it’s the first time the Royals have won a four-game set against Boston since 2013.

“I think the chemistry is a big part of it,” Melendez explained. “A lot of these guys have played together for a while and that’s going to help our chemistry of course. We have a lot of confidence in the guys behind us.”

“We’re watching a group of younger players not afraid to take a walk in big situations and pass it off to the next guy,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I think we only had one missed opportunity today...guys are taking a lot of pride in getting runs in.”

UP NEXT

Red Sox: hosts Atlanta for a two-game series starting Tuesday.

Royals: continues their season-high 11 game homestand as they host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in a doubleheader.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts

Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Boston, MA
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Homer
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Rafael Devers
NBC Sports

Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list

The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
BOSTON, MA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy