ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Judicial Discipline Commission says Supreme Court lied, misled, misinformed public during probe

By David Migoya The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPmWd_0h9BqjMY00
ARVADA, CO - OCTOBER 26: Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court addresses an auditorium full of students at Pomona High School before he and the other six members of the court hear two cases at the high school on October 26, 2021 in Arvada, Colorado. The visit is part of the Colorado judicial branch’s Courts in the Community outreach program. (Photo By Kathryn Scott) Kathryn Scott

On July 29, 2021, the chief justice of Colorado’s Supreme Court quietly met in a Denver parking garage with the executive director of the state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline to discuss the latter’s press for information in its inquiry into misconduct allegations tied to an alleged contract-for-silence scheme at the Judicial Department.

During the rendezvous, Chief Justice Brian Boatright told the commission’s then-Executive Director William Campbell that he wanted the discipline panel “to have all the info (it was) seeking” in its investigation, but that Boatright “doesn’t want to give it easily.”

That rendezvous was detailed in a filing the commission made early Monday with a state legislative committee exploring changes to the state’s method of disciplining judges.

The reason, according to the filing, was so that Boatright would have “a credible way to decline providing it” to others digging into a judiciary scandal that’s rocked the state for three years.

The revelation is among several the discipline commission makes in the filing, an 11-page letter to the legislative committee supported by a pair of 12-page appendices that alleges a systemic process of coverup, obfuscation and, in some cases, outright falsehoods by the Judicial Department in its sustained effort to stall the commission’s investigative work.

A Judicial Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Supreme Court on Monday.

The letter is an astonishing yet candid revelation of the backroom battles the commission says it has had with the Judicial Department in its efforts to obtain information dating back to February 2021, when it was revealed a memo at the center of an alleged quid-pro-quo contract to a former employee laid out several allegations of judicial misconduct that were either handled quietly or not at all.

The memo, by the department’s then-Human Resources Director Eric Brown, was allegedly the lynchpin of a multi-million-dollar contract to former Chief of Staff Mindy Masias, who was being fired for financial irregularities. Masias allegedly was prepared to file a sex-discrimination lawsuit for not landing the state court administrator’s job, the highest civilian post in the 4,000-employee department, and would disclose years of judicial misconduct that paled in comparison to her misdeeds, yet yielded little discipline compared to her firing.

Subsequent investigations by firms hired by the department rebutted those assertions and determined no quid pro quo contract existed, though misconduct and mismanagement was prevalent throughout the contract process.

At the core was an assertion by Christopher Ryan, then the state court administrator who approved the contract, that it was with the full agreement of then-Chief Justice Nathan “Ben” Coats and knowledge of his counsel, Andrew Rottman.

News of the contract-for-silence scheme broke in February 2021 and the discipline commission quickly launched into a fact-finding effort to determine whether any of the allegations of misconduct were true.

Monday’s letter from commission executive director Christopher Gregory lays out a methodical effort by the department to prevent or stall the commission’s work in investigating the scandal.

It lays out nearly a step-by-step process in which the department intentionally stalled the commission at every turn, from a delay in producing documents to arguing the commission had no right to access them in the first place.

“It chose to delay, mixed messages, and obfuscation” rather than share the information the commission requested of it, Gregory wrote on behalf of the 10-member panel.

“The bottom line is this: Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work,” Gregory wrote.

The letter outlines several instances where the commission sought records the Supreme Court freely shared with the two companies it hired to look into the scandal — RCT Ltd. and Investigations Law Group — but did not get themselves no matter how frequently they asked for them.

In all, the commission says it still has not received more than two-thirds of the documents it's requested, but that at least one of the two investigative companies received all of the 12,000 records it wanted within a matter of weeks.

Even after the legislature mandated cooperation in a bill passed earlier this year, the commission says it’s seen little more than delays and sidesteps.

“The events of 2021-2022 illustrate the many conflicts of interest that are deeply ingrained at several levels of Colorado’s current structure for judicial discipline,” Gregory wrote.

The legislative committee on judicial discipline is an eight-member bipartisan committee formed by the General Assembly after it provided the discipline commission with independent funding, a result of problems it had in acquiring dollars to pay for a special investigator to look into the scandal.

The commission’s funding until then was controlled by the Supreme Court and came from registration dollars attorneys pay each year. In its letter to the legislative committee, the commission lays out how the court, and its financial controller, the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel (OARC), made it difficult for it to pay for its investigators.

Additionally, the OARC overstepped when it let the commission know it had no right to subpoena information during its investigative phases. It did that in cases that had nothing to do with the scandal, Gregory wrote.

Gregory said the department's counsel made it clear to the commission that “the department would seek to quash the Discipline Commission’s subpoena, and the Department's counsel expressed confidence that their client, the Colorado Supreme Court, would sustain their objection.”

Gregory said the judicial department’s leadership — as described to the legislative committee in a June 11, 2022, letter from State Court Administrator Steve Vasconcellos — “has promoted a version of disputed facts, endorsed the credibility of some witnesses and denigrated the credibility of others while also subverting the system of judicial discipline charged by the Colorado Constitution with the task of impartially and independently investigating these same facts and witnesses.”

In some cases the narrative from the department was simply "false," Gregory wrote.

Gregory’s letter lays out in time-line fashion the department’s sustained effort at slowing the commission’s investigation, pushing forth a public narrative that plays loosely with the facts and bolsters its own image of cooperation and desire for truth. In some cases, the department simply offered falsehood, Gregory wrote.

Instead, he said, the department has recited a false narrative for its own benefit and changed its reasons for not cooperating whenever it was suitable.

In the end, the commission said the legislature needs to pass meaningful changes to how the state handles judicial discipline — some of which might require a change to the Colorado Constitution and require voter approval.

The legislative committee is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday in which ILG investigators are expected to testify, as well as Ryan.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings

Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Ryan
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judicial Misconduct#U S Supreme Court#Colorado Supreme Court#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The State#The Judicial Department#The Supreme Court#Mond
The Independent

Chief Justice John Roberts tried to protect Roe but failed to persuade Supreme Court colleagues, report claims

Chief Justice John Roberts worked in secret to try to convince his fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v Wade but the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in early May likely ruined his chances, a new report suggests. Justice Roberts worked to the very end of this spring’s Supreme Court session, but CNN now reports that Brett Kavanaugh, the right-wing justice considered most likely to change his mind, was probably never close to doing so.The conversations grew more passionate when Justices discovered in late April that the draft opinion was set to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Deseret News

A brief guide to the Supreme Court’s latest religion rulings

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. These days, I’m feeling a bit like I just exited a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and have yet to regain my grip on reality. My head is spinning as I try to work out the long-term significance of the Supreme Court’s recently concluded term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy