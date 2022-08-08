ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
 2 days ago

( KTLA ) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months.

Ye, who lives in Hidden Hills, California, mocked the split with a fake New York Times front page reading, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye couldn’t survive politics, Trump

At the bottom, in very small print, there’s a sentence that fires shots at the Yeezy designer’s former friend, rapper Kid Cudi. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” the line read.

This referred to when Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami after fans threw things at him.

The “Donda” rapper and his reality star ex are currently in divorce proceedings. Ye lost the fifth lawyer on the case days ago, according to TMZ .

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff's office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment," the source says. "Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up."
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years

This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New 'Allure' Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
The Independent

Kanye West 'mourns' Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: "Skete Davidson dead at age 28."In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."West famously referred to Davidson as...
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A 'Little Lady' On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a "little lady." Khloe Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson's daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Glamour

Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children

Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
Elle

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because the 'Spark Faded' Between Them

This week, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of dating. Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new comedy with Orlando Bloom. It was rumored that the distance between them was too much for Kardashian, who is busy with her four kids and multiple business. But a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that the end came because "the spark between" them "faded."
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I'm Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That's Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in "happy place" as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
