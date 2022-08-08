Read full article on original website
Update on the Brown County Fair that starts next week
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair begins this Monday. Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley provides an update on what to look forward to. Kippley reminds everyone that the fair are still looking for more volunteers to help out. Grandstand entertainment will begin Monday & Tuesday with the Dakotah Stampede...
Aberdeen businesses prepare for Brown County Fair
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair begins August 15th, and while preparations have started at the fairgrounds, local businesses are also preparing for one of Aberdeen’s biggest events of the year. According to the Brown County Fair Office, last year’s fair attendance was estimated to...
Storybook Land hours for August & September
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Please note the following hours of operation at Wylie Park for August and September. Brown County Fair Week: (Gift Shop, Concession Stands and Rides) August 15 – August 21 (Monday – Sunday): Hours of Operation – 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. Campground: Hours...
Water to be turned off on North 1st Street & 1st Avenue
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, water will be off in the following areas to repair a water main:. 1st Ave NW from Main Street to North 2nd Street. And. North 1st Street from 1st Ave NW to 3rd Ave NW.
Brown County Commission announce interim Auditor
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At Tuesday’s Brown County Commission meeting, Commissioner Duane Sutton announced the replacement for Cathy McNickle as Brown County Auditor. The Commission announced Lynn Heupel as interim Auditor until the next election which will be in 2024. Heupel has worked with the Brown County Auditor’s office as Deputy...
Aberdeen police searching for porch thief
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are on the lookout for a porch thief and they want the public’s help. Authorities posted surveillance video of a person taking a suitcase off the porch of someone’s home. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-626-7911.
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
Aberdeen Roncalli Tennis Falls in Season Opener
HURON, SD – Huron TRI. AR grabbed a win in doubles (10-9 [7-5]), courtesy of Katherine Kretchman & River Haskell. Raley Haskell nearly gave the Cavs a 2nd win in singles, but came up just short in a tiebreaker (10-9 [7-4]). Ab Roncalli. Mitchell 9-0 The Cavs won no...
NSIC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll Sees CSP Up Top and NSU Tied for Fifth
BURNSVILLE, MN (NorthernSun.org) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 Preseason Volleyball Coaches’ Poll Tuesday morning, with Northern State picked fifth in the league. The Wolves tallied 149 points and were tied with Minnesota Duluth in the fifth spot. NSU posted an 18-11 mark in 2022,...
