Pittsfield, MA

Best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — From Italian to Asian to Spanish food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Pittsfield. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 100 places to eat in the city.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Thrive Diner

Thrive Diner serves American contemporary food and is open for lunch and dinner. The diner has vegetarian and vegan options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (34 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 145 Wahconah Street
  • Top review: “In a constant search for restaurants serving healthy, fresh and flavorful food, we saw this place and decided to give it a try. It’s in a modest part of town and is a shining star to other buildings in the area, but don’t let that deter you. The menu offers many great options for appetizers, entrees and deserts. We shared a “crab” cake (artichokes) appetizer that we both thought was great. My wife then enjoyed the tacos and I had the Mediterranean bowl. Both were good size portions and were well seasoned. We’re here in town for several more days and will definitely be returning! Highly recommend you give them a try.” — One2soarhi

You can view the menu on the Thrive Diner website .

9. Vong’s Thai Restaurant

Vong’s Thai Restaurant serves Asian and Thai food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (93 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 157 Seymour Street
  • Top review: “Reasonable prices and great food. Service was quick and friendly. Been coming for years and have not been disappointed!” — Jeffrey D

You can view the menu on the Vong’s Heartland website .

8. Zucchini’s Restaurant

Zucchini’s Restaurant serves Italian and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on the weekends and only dinner on weekdays. Zucchini’s has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (272 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 1331 North Street
  • Top review: “I had been wanting to try this restaurant for a very long time. I finally got to go on August 3. Two couples with birthdays of June, July 27 and 29, and mine on August 1. Our orders consisted of buffalo chicken pizza, seafood carbonara, swordfish, and veal masala. Every dish was phenomenal. The presentation was amazing, the atmosphere was unique and we were still talking about the quality of the food the next morning. It was worth the wait and we will definitely be back whenever we are in Pittsfield.” — Travel88some

You can view the menu on the Zucchini’s website .

7. Mission Restaurant

Mission Restaurant serves Spanish food, has a wine bar, and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (168 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 438 North Street
  • Top review: “The food was delicious. The service was delightful. The band was great. The drinks fabulous. Really a special place.” — Foodfreak51

You can view the menu on the Mission website .

6. The Roasted Garlic

The Roasted Garlic serves Italian and American food, The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (160 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 483 West Housatonic Street
  • Top review: “Decided to go there because we liked the name. Really glad we did. I had the steak sandwich and my husband had the custom burger they make their own chips. The place had a good vibe with a really nice wait staff.” — mspags123

You can view the menu on the Roasted Garlic website .

5. Patrick’s Pub

Patrick’s Pub serves Irish and American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (365 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 26 Bank Row
  • Top review: “Before attending a play in Pittsfield, we dined at Patrick’s Pub. The service was attentive, and we all enjoyed our meals. We started with the potato skins as an appetizer which were tasty. Two of us had turkey club sandwiches; one in our party had a cheeseburger. Everything was delicious and reasonably priced. When we return to the Pittsfield area, we will again dine at Patrick’s Pub.” — ALB63

You can view the menu on the Patrick’s Pub Facebook page .

4. Berkshire Palate

Berkshire Palate serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, and is located inside the Hotel on North.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (296 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 297 North Street
  • Top review: “Stayed at Hotel. Food here was fantastic. Lots to choose from. Tasty. And a good price.” — Carolyn B

You can view the menu on the Berkshire Palate website .

3. La Fogata

La Fogata serves Latin, Colobian and Central American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (142 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 770 Tyler Street
  • Top review: “We had planned to order takeout, since they don’t have outdoor seating, however upon arriving around 3 pm, the door was open, ceiling fans running, and just a couple of other customers. The servers were pleasant and attentive. Our food arrived quickly, we both ordered the Sobrebariga (flank steak with special home sauce) from the special menu section. The homemade sauce has a tomato and onion base, but whatever the seasoning is, makes all the difference. The platter comes with white rice, red beans, deliciously seasoned, a choice of fried yuca or sweet plantain, and avocado or salad. My husband wanted an appetizer, but I said no, these dishes are huge! The were many appetizers to chose from, I can only assume they are just as good. Husband requested that we come one more time before our week is over. Ordered dessert as a carry out. The ambience is quite pleasant, nothing fancy, but clean, no table clothes as shown in some pictures, nicely decorated with various Colombian paintings, comfortable down-to-earth restaurant. In the larger dining area soccer was on. Would highly recommend it. It’s currently in a part of town that is undergoing sidewalk renovation, luckily we found a parking spot around the corner.” — 676pilaro

You can view the menu on the La Fogata website .

2. District Kitchen & Bar

District Kitchen & Bar serves American contemporary food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (304 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 40 West Street
  • Top review: “Everything at District Kitchen was on point. Good food, terrific drinks, friendly service. Burger was excellent. This seems like a great local spot and we’ll be back!” — TravelFan15

You can view the menu on the District Kitchen & Bar website .

1. Mazzeo’s Ristorante

Mazzeo’s Ristorante serves Italian food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (745 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 1015 South Street
  • Top review: “I am in the area for business and came here for dinner with some coworkers. The staff was very friendly and welcoming from the start. Servers were knowledgeable about the food and provided great service. Emmanuel was very pleasant and accommodating. Food was absolutely delicious! I got the Carbonara and it was amazing! Creamy and flavorful. I hope to get back there again before I leave next week” — deenav

You can view the menu on the Mazzeo’s Ristorante website .

