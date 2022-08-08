60 firefighters work to bring Schriever blaze under control. No injuries reported.

About 60 firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze Sunday afternoon along West Main Street near Thibodaux, authorities said.

A married couple living in the house got out before firefighters arrived, and no one was injured, Schriever Fire Chief Chris Bourgeois said in a telephone interview Monday.

"Nobody was rescued, everybody got out on their own," he said.

The Schriever Fire Department arrived about 4 p.m. after a caller reported reported heavy smoke coming from the roof, Bourgeois said in a Facebook post Monday morning .

"Units quickly made entry to find heavy fire throughout the attic," Bourgeois said.

A second and third alarm were transmitted, which brought in firefighters from the Thibodaux and St. John volunteer departments, he said.

"Firefighters were faced with several challenges on this incident mostly due to the construction type and weather," Bourgeois said.

Schriever asked for additional manpower from Bayou Cane and Lafourche Fire District 1.

The fire was extinguished, keeping most damage to the attic area, Bourgeois said.

"These departments worked together sharing strategies and knowledge to bring this incident under control," he wrote.

The Schriever and Bayou Cane fire departments are investigating the blaze's cause.

"I would like to express my appreciation to all the departments who sent personnel and equipment to the scene and to cover our district," Bourgeois said.

He also thanked Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911 and Acadian Ambulance for their help.

