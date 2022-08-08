ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
ocala-news.com

MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
ocala-news.com

Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises

I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
WCJB

Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck. Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200. One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
villages-news.com

Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home

LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
leesburg-news.com

Cadillac driver avoids DUI charge but nabbed for suspended license

A Leesburg man avoided being arrested for DUI but was still charged with habitually driving with a suspended license. Shortly after noon Friday, a Leesburg police officer responded to the area of U.S. Hwy. 441 after a call came in from a Lake County sheriff’s deputy about an eastbound red Cadillac being driven by a driver who smelled like alcohol. The officer located the vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 441 near College Drive and started following it to examine its driving pattern, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
leesburg-news.com

Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg

A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy