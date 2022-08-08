Read full article on original website
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
ocala-news.com
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
ocala-news.com
MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
Marion County man accused of pointing laser beam at helicopter
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is in custody, accused of shining a green laser beam at a helicopter. Ocala police said 37-year-old Antonio Marente admitted to pointing the beam outside his home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He told the police that he does...
WCJB
Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck. Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200. One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back...
Clay County police attempting to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured person and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy Gunson, who is running the investigation, at 904-264-6512 or at vgunson@claysheriff.com.
WCJB
Gunman arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at Harbor Cove Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting another man at Harbor Cove Apartments on Monday. Deputies say Julius Caldwell, 27, was visiting his estranged wife at the apartment complex when he got into an argument with a man who was previously in a relationship with his wife.
Motorcyclist ‘violently’ struck in road rage incident, Citrus deputies say
A Citrus County man was accused of attempted vehicular homicide Monday after authorities said he intentionally crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Crystal River.
WCJB
Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut. These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th. Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods. Officers are asking...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He says...
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs
A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
click orlando
Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home
LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
leesburg-news.com
Cadillac driver avoids DUI charge but nabbed for suspended license
A Leesburg man avoided being arrested for DUI but was still charged with habitually driving with a suspended license. Shortly after noon Friday, a Leesburg police officer responded to the area of U.S. Hwy. 441 after a call came in from a Lake County sheriff’s deputy about an eastbound red Cadillac being driven by a driver who smelled like alcohol. The officer located the vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 441 near College Drive and started following it to examine its driving pattern, according to the police report.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
WCJB
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
leesburg-news.com
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
