VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool
A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
wild941.com
Doechii Shuts It Down With Pop-Up Performance At The Ritz In YBor
Last night in YBor City, it was a real Tampa party!. Hometown girl & the newest signee to Top Dawg ENT., Doechii, stepped in the building to vibe & perform at the Ritz alongside our very own Joey Franchize & Buckwheat, alongside DJ Ku. Doechii is fresh off the release...
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
thatssotampa.com
Car free Ybor City: one resident imagines Tampa with European promenades
Ybor City made national headlines when it shut down certain roads to traffic so that restaurants could expand their outdoor seating capacity. The new popular AI service DALL-E has captivated content creators as the system uses simple text prompts to craft surreal images. An updated version of the software allows users to submit images and make certain requests of DALL-E. One user, @CubanBread on Twitter, calls St. Petersburg home, and has used DALL-E to imagine Florida streets without cars.
Look: Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders and Gaither Cowboys talk about 2022 football season
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – It’s been well documented that a state championship has never been won by a Pinellas County football team. Ever. The team that fully believes they can be the ones to change that? Look no further than the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders, whom bring back loads of talent ...
QSR magazine
Bolay to Debut First Drive-Thru in South Tampa
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, renowned for its healthy, gluten-free fare and signature ‘Bols,’ will open its first drive-thru location in the heart of South Tampa—marking the brand’s 24th location in the nation. The restaurant will host grand opening events and kick off its five-day VIP Week on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
fox13news.com
Items from Grand Prix Tampa up for auction
Grand Prix Tampa may be closed, but you can own a piece of the park's history. Nearly all items from the business has gone up for auction.
995qyk.com
How Much you May Need To Earn To Buy A Home In Tampa Bay
How Much you May Need To Earn To Buy A Home In Tampa Bay. The website visualcapitalist.com, just came out with a report showing you how much money you have to earn to afford to live in an averaged priced home in your area. If these prices in Florida are scaring you, count your lucky stars you don’t live in San Jose, CA where you would need to make $331k to pay an average mortgage payment of $7,700 a month. On the other side of the coin, it looks like you could get your best home values in Pittsburg, and Oklahoma City. Believe it or not, it looks like Tampa is about averaged. Check out the full map here.
Reward increased for information leading Tampa police to man’s killer
Police believe Martin died sometime between July 1 and July 5.
Floridian Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim
The 34-year-old was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when the alligator struck, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Bucs player, non-profit present single mom with new car
One More Child, a non-profit that helps vulnerable children and struggling families, presented the mom with her own vehicle.
Tracking the Tropics: Wave off coast of Africa has small chance of formation
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa earlier this week but, as of Wednesday, the wave does not appear to have a very good chance of developing.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
Tampa barber shop offers free back-to-school haircuts
New Generation Barber Shop gave out dozens of free back-to-school haircuts this week as a way to support a community that has been so supportive of their business.
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
DeSantis' controversial suspension of a Tampa prosecutor, explained
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for supposedly putting "himself publicly above the law." Here's everything you need to know:. Why did DeSantis suspend Warren?. At a press conference on Aug. 4, DeSantis announced that he was suspending Warren, who was elected in...
