Tampa, FL

wild941.com

Doechii Shuts It Down With Pop-Up Performance At The Ritz In YBor

Last night in YBor City, it was a real Tampa party!. Hometown girl & the newest signee to Top Dawg ENT., Doechii, stepped in the building to vibe & perform at the Ritz alongside our very own Joey Franchize & Buckwheat, alongside DJ Ku. Doechii is fresh off the release...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
thatssotampa.com

Car free Ybor City: one resident imagines Tampa with European promenades

Ybor City made national headlines when it shut down certain roads to traffic so that restaurants could expand their outdoor seating capacity. The new popular AI service DALL-E has captivated content creators as the system uses simple text prompts to craft surreal images. An updated version of the software allows users to submit images and make certain requests of DALL-E. One user, @CubanBread on Twitter, calls St. Petersburg home, and has used DALL-E to imagine Florida streets without cars.
TAMPA, FL
QSR magazine

Bolay to Debut First Drive-Thru in South Tampa

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, renowned for its healthy, gluten-free fare and signature ‘Bols,’ will open its first drive-thru location in the heart of South Tampa—marking the brand’s 24th location in the nation. The restaurant will host grand opening events and kick off its five-day VIP Week on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How Much you May Need To Earn To Buy A Home In Tampa Bay

How Much you May Need To Earn To Buy A Home In Tampa Bay. The website visualcapitalist.com, just came out with a report showing you how much money you have to earn to afford to live in an averaged priced home in your area. If these prices in Florida are scaring you, count your lucky stars you don’t live in San Jose, CA where you would need to make $331k to pay an average mortgage payment of $7,700 a month. On the other side of the coin, it looks like you could get your best home values in Pittsburg, and Oklahoma City. Believe it or not, it looks like Tampa is about averaged. Check out the full map here.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL
The Week

DeSantis' controversial suspension of a Tampa prosecutor, explained

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for supposedly putting "himself publicly above the law." Here's everything you need to know:. Why did DeSantis suspend Warren?. At a press conference on Aug. 4, DeSantis announced that he was suspending Warren, who was elected in...

