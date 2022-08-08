Read full article on original website
tewksburycarnation.org
12 Takeaways From the August 9 Select Board Meeting
The Select Board met for a second consecutive night, having made a number of appointments on Monday. Here’s what happened at the three-hour meeting. 1. State primary warrant and election workers certified. The Board kicked off by reviewing a draft of the state primary warrant and a list of...
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
tewksburycarnation.org
Ciampa Named to Planning Board Seat, Expects To Run In April 2023
The Select Board and Planning Board gathered tonight to interview five of six candidates for the open Planning Board seat created by former member Eric Ryder’s resignation. Applicants for the position were Jason Christian, Jonathan Ciampa, George Ferdinand, Mike Morawski, Robert O’Brien and Matthew Richard. O’Brien pulled his name from the running over the weekend.
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groom Construction Completes 38-Unit Anchor Point Affordable Housing in Beverly, MA
BOSTON— Groom Construction, Co., Inc., of Salem, MA, announced that it recently completed the construction of phase one of Anchor Point – 38 affordable housing units in Beverly, MA. Developed by Harborlight Homes (formerly Harborlight Community Partners) and designed by SV Design, this new housing community located at...
Original Dunkin’ location in Quincy gets makeover; see inside (photos)
The first ever Dunkin’ is still in operation and just received a makeover. Founder William Rosenberg opened his first coffee shop in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. At that time, it was named Open Kettle and served coffee, pastries and sandwiches, according to Dunkin’. It wasn’t until two years later that Dunkin’ Donuts was officially born.
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
WCVB
Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
Government Technology
Smart Bus Benches to Make Debut in Haverhill, Mass.
(TNS) — Commuters waiting at several MVRTA bus stops in the city will soon be able to charge their mobile devices and log onto the Internet through free WiFi provided by new "smart benches." Other features, if desired by the city, include digital video screens that can display information...
Take a Look Inside Worcester's New RMV Center
WORCESTER - The new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester opened on Monday. WATCH: Take a look inside the new Worcester RMV center below. The RMV moved the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The...
GoLocalProv
New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick
New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
