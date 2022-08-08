ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans go through light workout on Day 8 of training camp

By Brian Barefield
 2 days ago
The eighth day of Houston Texans training camp was the most prolonged practice the team has had, and it was also the most detailed.

With no fans in attendance, the team started putting in some of the plays they will use for their first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Here are a few observations.

CB Isaac Yiadom gets first-team reps

With rookie Derek Stingley getting an off day, cornerback Isaac Yiadom took most of the snaps with the first-team defensive unit. He made the best of his opportunity by staying close to receivers during seven-on-seven drills. His presence was also felt during 11-on-11 competitions. He missed some assignments regarding stopping the run, but overall, he had a very good day.

Neville Hewitt displays awareness

Linebacker Neville Hewitt has been a thorn in quarterback Davis Mills side during red zone drills. Mills is two inches taller than Hewitt, which helps him look over the eight-year veteran, but Hewitt has continuously been in the passing lanes and has caused interceptions by tipping the ball in the air as he attempts to make a play on the ball.

QB Kyle Allen recovers

After a bad couple of days of practice, backup quarterback Kyle Allen finally had a very productive Day 8. He threw three red zone touchdowns to Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, and wide receiver Chad Beebe.

The most impressive thing the fourth-year quarterback out of the University of Houston did was to make his quarterback coach Ted White notice as he made a lot of plays to his second and third reads. That had been one area he had struggled with early on in camp. It caused a lot of problems for him during his reps with the second team.

Ready for real action

To say that coach Lovie Smith is ready for the Texans’ first preseason game against the Saints is an understatement. He is prepared to see how much progress his team has made in adapting to some changes made in the offseason with new players coming into the system. Although he has watched players go against each other daily during training camp, coach Smith is ready to see how his team puts that into action.

“Any time they keep score, you want to win, but that’s not the total focus,” said coach Smith after practice. “Live tackling the quarterbacks, running backs, cut blocking, all of that. So, what I want to see in the game is how guys finish, and it’s more about the individual play before we collectively put the team together.

“So that’s what I can’t wait to see. We are going to try to give as many guys an opportunity to play as possible. If we win at the end of the day, that’s fine, but it’s something bigger we are trying to get accomplished.”

Texans Tidbits

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard was very disruptive on Sunday as he constantly harassed quarterback Davis Mills and almost came up with his second interception of camp. His long frame and ability to get off the ground quickly will also cause issues for opposing quarterbacks during the season.

Long snapper Jon Weeks returned to practice after missing more than a week due to personal issues he was dealing with off the field.

Wide receivers Chester Rogers, defensive end Rasheem Green, and rookie linebacker Christian Harris were in attendance but did not participate in practice. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley’s only action of the day was when he fielded punts during the special teams’ portion of practice.

