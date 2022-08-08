ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

koze.com

AUDIO: Community Action food bank in need of volunteers

Volunteers are sorely needed at the Community Action Partnership food bank in Lewiston. Food Bank Program Manager Steve Small explained why there’s a shortage of help. Small says there are numerous positions that residents can fill. To find out about volunteering at the Community Action Partnership Food Bank, visit...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

ARPA funds to benefit various Latah County projects

More than a dozen local projects have been funded by the Latah County Commissioners to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from the Latah County Board of Commissioners, in May of last year, Latah County received an allocation of just over $7,790,000 in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Since then, the Commissioners have been reviewing projects and requests for funding that meet the eligibility criteria, which include those that respond to the covid public health emergency and its negative impacts. Over the last year, the Latah County Commissioners surveyed communities and heard project proposals or funding requests from many organizations. As of this month, the Commissioners have allocated all funds.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Nez Perce County commissioners approve contract with firm to oversee construction of new courthouse

A Lewiston firm has been contracted by Nez Perce County commissioners to oversee construction of a new county courthouse. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group will be paid just over $89,000 to manage pre-construction details including working with architects and engineers as the planning and design work is finalized, and then receive a construction management fee of 4.6% of what is estimated to be a $55 million project.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Lewiston, ID
Education
City
Lewiston, ID
koze.com

Lewiston falls to Bonney Lake in Little League NW Regional Tourney

The Lewiston All-Stars took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, only to see Bonney Lake, Washington answer with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning, in falling 9-6 at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament last night (Mon) in San Bernardino, California. Dallas Richardson...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

LC Men’s Basketball Program to hold annual Dollar Auction Friday

The Lewis-Clark State Men’s Basketball team will hold its annual Dollar Auction fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds Ketch Pen. During the dollar auction, a person with his or her back to the audience will set a pre-determined amount of time that an auction item is up for bid. The time, which will be accompanied by music, will vary. Each table will have a runner who will have a table number sign in his or her hands. When an item goes up for bid, anyone at the table wanting to bid on the item will hold up a dollar bill. A runner will then hold up the table number, which the auctioneer will call out. When the number is called, the runner will take a dollar bill from a bidder and then quickly move to the next bidder at the table.
LEWISTON, ID
#Middle Schools#Tammany High School#Lewiston High School#Lhs Juniors
koze.com

Lewiston Council gives initial approval of $87M budget

The Lewiston City Council has given initial approval of an $87 million budget for the next fiscal year. The amount the city expects to use in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1st is down about $18 million compared with the budget that was approved for this fiscal year. Mayor...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
LEWISTON, ID
NewsBreak
Education
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street

CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
CLARKSTON, WA
Idaho State Journal

Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15

Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
koze.com

Lewiston man faces charges for allegedly exposing children to fentanyl

A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession has also been charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to the drug. 38-year-old Tyler Rodgers was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared in court yesterday (Tue) and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.
LEWISTON, ID
spotonidaho.com

Engle death under investigation

On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
AHSAHKA, ID
koze.com

Clarkston woman sentenced for drug and firearm charges

A Clarkston woman has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for possessing more than two pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm at her home, and later getting caught with meth while in custody at the Asotin County Jail. 51-year-old Vickie Phillips was arrested in December at her home...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

