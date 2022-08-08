Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
AUDIO: Community Action food bank in need of volunteers
Volunteers are sorely needed at the Community Action Partnership food bank in Lewiston. Food Bank Program Manager Steve Small explained why there’s a shortage of help. Small says there are numerous positions that residents can fill. To find out about volunteering at the Community Action Partnership Food Bank, visit...
koze.com
ARPA funds to benefit various Latah County projects
More than a dozen local projects have been funded by the Latah County Commissioners to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from the Latah County Board of Commissioners, in May of last year, Latah County received an allocation of just over $7,790,000 in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Since then, the Commissioners have been reviewing projects and requests for funding that meet the eligibility criteria, which include those that respond to the covid public health emergency and its negative impacts. Over the last year, the Latah County Commissioners surveyed communities and heard project proposals or funding requests from many organizations. As of this month, the Commissioners have allocated all funds.
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
koze.com
Nez Perce County commissioners approve contract with firm to oversee construction of new courthouse
A Lewiston firm has been contracted by Nez Perce County commissioners to oversee construction of a new county courthouse. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group will be paid just over $89,000 to manage pre-construction details including working with architects and engineers as the planning and design work is finalized, and then receive a construction management fee of 4.6% of what is estimated to be a $55 million project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koze.com
Lewiston falls to Bonney Lake in Little League NW Regional Tourney
The Lewiston All-Stars took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, only to see Bonney Lake, Washington answer with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning, in falling 9-6 at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament last night (Mon) in San Bernardino, California. Dallas Richardson...
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
koze.com
LC Men’s Basketball Program to hold annual Dollar Auction Friday
The Lewis-Clark State Men’s Basketball team will hold its annual Dollar Auction fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds Ketch Pen. During the dollar auction, a person with his or her back to the audience will set a pre-determined amount of time that an auction item is up for bid. The time, which will be accompanied by music, will vary. Each table will have a runner who will have a table number sign in his or her hands. When an item goes up for bid, anyone at the table wanting to bid on the item will hold up a dollar bill. A runner will then hold up the table number, which the auctioneer will call out. When the number is called, the runner will take a dollar bill from a bidder and then quickly move to the next bidder at the table.
koze.com
Lewiston All-Stars take on Bend, Oregon in Little League NW Regional Tourney
The Lewiston All-Stars will look to keep their hopes alive for a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania today (Wed) when they meet Bend, Oregon in an elimination game at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California. Lewiston is 1-1 in tournament play, with a win over Alaska and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koze.com
Lewiston Council gives initial approval of $87M budget
The Lewiston City Council has given initial approval of an $87 million budget for the next fiscal year. The amount the city expects to use in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1st is down about $18 million compared with the budget that was approved for this fiscal year. Mayor...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15
Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
Helicopter pilot who died battling wildfires near Salmon remembered as hero and friend
OROFINO — Honor. Service. Sacrifice. Those are words used to describe not only members of the military, but also wildland firefighters. Tom Hayes was both. Thumbs up and a smile. That can also describe Tom, who was caught smiling and...
Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire Threatening Homes on Toby Lane Monday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - On the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022, firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 were called to Toby Lane in Clarkston for a tractor that had caught fire and then started a grass fire near homes, out buildings and a camper. Asotin County Crews also called for...
koze.com
Lewiston man faces charges for allegedly exposing children to fentanyl
A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession has also been charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to the drug. 38-year-old Tyler Rodgers was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared in court yesterday (Tue) and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.
spotonidaho.com
Engle death under investigation
On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
koze.com
Clarkston woman sentenced for drug and firearm charges
A Clarkston woman has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for possessing more than two pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm at her home, and later getting caught with meth while in custody at the Asotin County Jail. 51-year-old Vickie Phillips was arrested in December at her home...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
Comments / 0