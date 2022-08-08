Read full article on original website
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say
An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
Eastern PA Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police
An infant died after being found unresponsive in Luzerne County, authorities said. Troopers responded to the Hazleton Apartments on West 24th Street in Hazle Township around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child, Pennsylvania State Police said. Cops found the child in bed with...
Minor charged with threatening mother with knife
Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
People of interest detained in deadly drive-by shooting
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have confirmed that people of interest have been detained after a man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. Lackawanna County Coroner, Timothy Rowland, told Eyewitness News that Pernell Simmons, age 35, was identified as the man who died […]
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
Father, son victims of Dallas Twp. murder-suicide
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken tells Eyewitness News a father shot his 4-year-old son, then himself in a Dallas Township shooting Monday night. The coroner stated around 8:00 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy were found dead at a home on Harris Street. Autopsies were done revealed the […]
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
Pa. community reeling after house fire kills 10: ‘You can’t wrap your mind around it’
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Neighbors are having trouble sleeping at night. The big, burly fire chief can’t talk about it without his voice breaking. An 8-year-old can’t comprehend why a fellow member of the Berwick Youth Football League won’t ever play again. At a local roadhouse bar,...
PSP: Drug deal leads to mans death in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reveal new information about a Carbondale shooting that occurred Monday night that they say left one man dead after a drug deal went wrong. According to Pennsylvania State Poice (PSP), around 11:30 p.m. police were called for gunshots heard from a parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale. Once arriving […]
Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
Former police officer pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl with firearm
SCRANTON — A former police officer in Luzerne County recently pled guilty in federal court to trafficking fentanyl while armed with a firearm. Todd Houghtlin, 52, of Duryea, was one of four people arrested in a fentanyl distribution ring linked to the Bloods street gang in July 2020, according to court records.
Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
Contractor accused of scamming client
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor from Susquehanna County is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job. According to court paperwork, a woman hired Joseph Senese from Lucky Home Remodeling to fix her garage door. She paid him nearly $1,000, and officers...
