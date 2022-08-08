ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Hendricks County, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Danville, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Danville, IN
Accidents
Hendricks County, IN
Crime & Safety
Danville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Man killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Gmc
WTHR

Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Police said they responded to a shooting near West 79th Street and Michigan Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and found a man shot outside of the business and administered first aid. Medics...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W. Johnson County...
MORGANTOWN, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy