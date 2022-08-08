Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. Williams
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old...
Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
Mooresville crossing guard urges drivers to slow down after she was hit by car
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — As more Indiana students head back to class, safety is top priority for many parents, teachers and staff. That also includes crossing guards. One Mooresville crossing guard is warning drivers to slow down after she was hit by a car back in May. Lorie Cox has...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Description of car released in deadly West Lafayette hit-and-run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Officers were called Aug. 9 around 8:45 p.m. to an area near Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue on a report of a pedestrian hit. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian dead and the...
Man killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.
Woman dead, 3 kids escape serious injury in east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three kids were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of East 21st Street, which is just east of North Sherman Drive. Police said the woman was...
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Police said they responded to a shooting near West 79th Street and Michigan Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and found a man shot outside of the business and administered first aid. Medics...
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
‘Heart wrenching’: Family says 81-year-old man with dementia killed in Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are still working to find the person responsible for hitting and killing a man Sunday night on Indianapolis’ southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the area of Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road Sunday night around 11:42 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a […]
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
2 arrested after dog stabbed, hanged outside home on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is assisting IMPD in investigating a dog that was hung and stabbed Aug. 6 at a home on the city's east side. (WARNING: The information below is graphic and may be difficult for some to read.) Police responded to a report of a...
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at...
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
10 vehicles and 1 semi involved in crash near Anderson on I-69
A crash involving 10 vehicles and one semi caused multiple lane closures on Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.
Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W. Johnson County...
