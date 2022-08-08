ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
EVANSVILLE, WY
Mills council roundup: commercial buildings, Bar Nunn fire truck agreement, pancake breakfast

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills City Council passed two resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, both of which approved site plans for commercial buildings. Resolution 2022-34 approved a site plan for a 2,300-square-foot commercial building at 935 Freden Ave. The other resolution, 2022-35, approved both a proposed 2,300-square-foot and a 9,000-square-foot building at 1005 Falcon. One building already exists at this location, and the owner would connect it to the 2,300-square-foot structure with a breezeway.
MILLS, WY
Hogadon’s night skiing generated ~$29K in profits; selling naming rights could help improve Casper’s cost recovery

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation regarding the subsidy the city provides to allow Hogadon Basin Ski Area to operate. Hogadon’s total revenue during the 2021–2022 winter season was $619,636 compared with total expenses of $886,806.05. While the total amount of the subsidy of $324,419.63 was not the lowest over the past five seasons, the proportion of revenues to expenses equaled a 70% cost recovery, the greatest cost recovery rate since at least 2018:
CASPER, WY
35th Annual Lego Model Contest: Calling all Lego masters to Toy Town

CASPER, Wyo. — Do you have what it takes to be a Lego Master? Toy Town is calling all children who love Legos to get creative and build something to compete with in Toy Town’s 35th annual Lego contest. It will be held Aug. 15–19. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and prizes will be given out starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 20.
CASPER, WY
Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided

CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
CASPER, WY
Nicole Hawley selected as United Way of Natrona County’s new executive director

CASPER, Wyo. — Nicole Hawley has been selected as the new executive director for the United Way of Natrona County. “The United Way board is excited to announce this appointment,” Fleur Tremel, chair of the United Way of Natrona County Board of Directors, said. “Nikki, with her positivity and passion for this community, along with her capacity to energize whomever she is around, is a great fit. As a board, we move forward with full confidence that she has the empathy, integrity, and overall energy that will continue to develop ongoing and meaningful relationships with community donors and partner agencies.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
New Casper Mural Project to celebrate ‘Women of Wyoming’ with Shoshone model

CASPER, Wyo. — A Shoshone woman will be the inspiration for a new mural by the Casper Mural Project and University of Wyoming at Casper. According to a release, artist Koda Witsken partnered with the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center and the Casper Mural Project to create the new artwork, which will be unveiled on Center Street on Aug. 30.
CASPER, WY
Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport

This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
CASPER, WY
City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue

NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge

CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
WYOMING STATE
Casper Council Bird Scooter Update

Decision expected soon on Wyoming’s trigger bill pause extension-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming abortion trigger bill debate continued Tuesday. A judge listened to the second round of arguments about whether to continue the restraining order on Wyoming’s abortion ban. Almost two weeks after granting a temporary restraining order (TRO) to block Wyoming’s abortion ban, a Teton County District Judge heard arguments for and against continuing the pause.
CASPER, WY

