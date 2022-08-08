ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DKNz_0h9BnygE00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta released a photo of a person of interest in the case on Monday.

Anyone with information of the man’s whereabouts or any other information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Peter Hafner
2d ago

I thought Bankhead was supposed to be gentrifying? Looks like the same ol hood just with newer buildings.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Parkside Apartments#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy