Read full article on original website
CmnSens
2d ago
Every single one of these men deserve to be recognized, there are all heroes to United States. Good job!
Reply
4
Related
NC taxpayers could pay $6.3M+ to rename Ft. Bragg
Changing Fort Bragg's name would cost the Department of Defense more than any of the other eight bases put before Congress.
Remains of WWII solider identified 78 years later as North Carolina man
DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday...
The remains of two sailors missing since Pearl Harbor attack are finally identified
The remains of two sailors missing in action since the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, a federal agency said. Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Claude Ralph Garcia died at age 25 while serving as a ship fitter aboard the USS West Virginia when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. naval base near Honolulu. Petty Ofc. 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, died at age 27, on the same battleship.
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
NC sailor dies after falling overboard from guided missile destroyer
The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Artisans Bringing Back Potters Market at the Mint In September
North Carolina is known for its pottery, especially in the town of Seagrove. But you don’t have to travel far to shop for quality pieces. The Mint Museum will play host to the Potters Market at The Mint event this fall. The event will take place on the lawn of the Mint Museum on Saturday, September 24th. According to the event website Potters Market is considered the most important ceramics event in the state.
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at North Carolina home
A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home in the town, police said.
Help! North Carolina sheriff’s office seeking name recommendations for newest pup
The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help naming their newest employee, an 11-week-old German Shepherd, 'Puppy Doe.'
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
fox40jackson.com
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
Comments / 1