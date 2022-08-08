ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
Daily Montanan

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Daily Montanan.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings

Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Washington Examiner

DOJ attacks pro-life states with bogus 'preemption' argument

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Biden's Justice Department is twisting federal law to prevent states from legislating on the issue of abortion.]. The Biden administration is using a spurious legal argument to crack down on states limiting abortion. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Department...
The Baltimore Sun

Harford County Circuit Court denies requests to pause Abingdon Woods tree clearing

A Harford County Circuit Court judge rejected requests to temporarily halt tree clearing at the Abingdon Woods development at a hearing Wednesday. Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin denied two petitions for an injunction — one filed by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on July 15 and another from Janet Hardy, of Abingdon, and Veronica Cassilly, of Darlington, on July 26. Thee injunction requests were filed ...
