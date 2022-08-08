Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings
Congressional Democrats are angry. And they may be rightfully so. After then-Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated for the highest court in the land by former President Donald Trump in 2017, chatter immediately spread throughout the D.C. political arena about the potential for Roe v. Wade to be overturned in the future.
POLITICO
Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.
Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds Trump-maligned mail-in voting practices
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld universal mail-in voting, rejecting Republican claims that legislation approved in 2019 by the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature is unconstitutional.
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker: We are ready to go to to the polls in November
Jul. 18, 2022 - 05:25 - Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Neal Crabtree slams Biden for rise in gas prices and refusal to produce oil in America.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army
The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Tyson asks U.S. Supreme Court to shield it from COVID-19 lawsuits in Iowa courts
Faced with court rulings that say a Trump administration directive doesn’t protect Tyson Foods from liability caused by workers’ deaths due to COVID-19, the food giant is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter. Arguing that recent court rulings against the company will...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Jan. 6 committee interview cut short by Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and...
Justice Kagan wrote "Now Congress will have to fix a statute this Court has broken."
I'll forgive you if you did not read Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita Inc. It came out on June 21, the same day as Carson v. Makin, two days before Bruen, and three days before Dobbs. I didn't get to the case till July 12. I read everything so you don't have to. You're welcome.
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Militia Member Prosecuted in First U.S. Capitol Case to Reach a Jury Receives Longest Jan. 6 Sentence to Date
Texas man Guy Reffitt, the first person to be convicted by a jury in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will spend more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence issued so far in the Justice Department’s prosecution. He did not, however,...
Pennsylvania Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Taskforce
Fifty attorneys general across the United States have formed a bipartisan nationwide anti-robocall litigation taskforce. The initiative's primary focus will be to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Washington Examiner
DOJ attacks pro-life states with bogus 'preemption' argument
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Biden's Justice Department is twisting federal law to prevent states from legislating on the issue of abortion.]. The Biden administration is using a spurious legal argument to crack down on states limiting abortion. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Department...
Harford County Circuit Court denies requests to pause Abingdon Woods tree clearing
A Harford County Circuit Court judge rejected requests to temporarily halt tree clearing at the Abingdon Woods development at a hearing Wednesday. Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin denied two petitions for an injunction — one filed by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on July 15 and another from Janet Hardy, of Abingdon, and Veronica Cassilly, of Darlington, on July 26. Thee injunction requests were filed ...
