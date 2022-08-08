Read full article on original website
New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Ports Authority Off to Accelerated Start in New Fiscal Year
The Georgia Ports Authority kicked off its new fiscal year with the fastest start ever, handling 530,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in July, an increase of 18 percent. Since January, GPA has moved 3.4 million TEUs, up 231,400 or 7 percent over its performance during the same period in 2021...
WJCL
Center for Women's Health opens in Pooler; mammography center run by women for women
POOLER, Ga. — The Center for Women’s Health by Coastal Imaging has finally opened its doors in Pooler. It's providing a new experience for mammography. "I think this place is the epitome of having a very relaxed environment," Medical Director and Lead Physician Dr. Jessica Wilder said the spa-like facility is exactly what women need.
wtoc.com
Statesboro leaders prepare to update the city’s ordinances
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered in Statesboro Tuesday for the first step in updating some decades old city ordinances. Statesboro has tweaked their zoning ordinances over the years. But they really haven’t revamped them since they were first put on the books in 1977. To put that...
wtoc.com
‘The economy has really put a burden on people’: Parents struggling to pay for school lunch
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a single parent, Diane Hall has taken care of Jaylin Parish since she was a baby. Last week Jaylin started her first day of kindergarten in the Savannah Chatham County school system. “To find out that I had to pay three dollars for lunch, it...
wtoc.com
The Coastal Health District officially opens Test and Go COVID-19 kiosks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of pulling up to a COVID-19 testing site, you can come to a COVID-19 testing kiosk at the coastal health district 24/7. Enter some personal information like your name, phone number, date of birth, and you grab your testing kit. Then just like an at...
New COVID-19 vaccine available through the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District has announced that a new type of COVID-19 vaccine is available for the Lowcountry. According to the Coastal Health District, the Novovax shot is the fourth COVID vaccine to be cleared by the Food & Drug Administration. Similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Novovax shot […]
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022
In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Van Johnson headed back to the classroom as a substitute teacher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says he’s heading back into the classroom—as a substitute teacher. The mayor made the announcement during his weekly news conference earlier today. He says he has signed up to be a substitute in the Savannah-Chatham County public school system. Johnson says it’s a way to give some of […]
WJCL
'Its going to be electric': Savannah State head football coach Aaron Kelton on season opener
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia - The Savannah State Tigers are set to begin a new era with first-year head coach Aaron Kelton at the helm. Practice is officially underway for savannah state football. The Tigers opened fall camp this past Friday. Kelton is looking to build off of the Tigers' winning season just a year ago, returning 57 players from the 2021 team. Finishing 8-2 on the season. Second overall in the SIAC East division.
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22
The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
savannah.com
Is Savannah Wheelchair Accessible? A Comprehensive Guide
Many people ask if Savannah is wheelchair accessible?. Yes, Savannah is a very wheelchair-accessible city. There are many sidewalks and curb cuts throughout the historic district, and most of the attractions are either wheelchair accessible or have accessibility features such as ramps or elevators. Additionally, there are several companies that offer wheelchair rental and tours.
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
wtoc.com
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carver Village is considering a proposal to build a new recycling facility but some community members want to throw that proposal in the trash. Southern Metals recycling has been here with Carver Village before. They presented their plan for the facility and how they want to...
