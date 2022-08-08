ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ACLU calls on feds to investigate Gov. Greg Abbott's policy transporting migrants back to border

By James Barragan, The Texas Tribune
 2 days ago

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the federal government to stop cooperating with Gov. Greg Abbott 's executive order authorizing state troopers to transport migrants back to the border ports of entry - escalating a debate over the state's authority to enforce immigration laws.

The request by ACLU Texas and the group's national leadership for the Biden administration to investigate the state's latest immigration policy comes a week after The Texas Tribune reported on how state troopers are transferring suspected migrants to the port of entry in Eagle Pass and turning them over to federal immigration authorities. Abbott had authorized the practice in a July 7 executive order but provided little clarity on how the migrants would be transported and under what authority they were being detained. Immigration law enforcement is a federal responsibility but Abbott's order is taking unprecedented steps that are encroaching on that authority.

Local law enforcement authorities have previously turned over immigrants in their custody at the request of federal immigration authorities. But they have traditionally held them at the location where the immigrants already were, like a jail or detention center. Abbott's order authorizes Texas Department of Public Safety officers to drive migrants to the border ports of entry where immigration authorities can more easily process the immigrants.

The ACLU on Monday called for an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The ACLU asked the agency to: monitor the Eagle Pass port of entry to ensure federal agents are acting appropriately; collect and publicize data on the purported state authority for the transfer of people from Texas DPS to federal immigration agents; identify gaps in U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies related to this practice and issue relevant recommendations; and take all appropriate steps to identify and address civil rights violations that could be occurring as a result of Abbott's order.

The civil liberties group also called on the federal government to stop taking migrants transported by state authorities into their custody.

"DHS should decline to take custody of individuals in these circumstances, and should prevent Texas state and local officials from detaining individuals on federal property pursuant to Governor Abbott's executive order," ACLU staff attorneys wrote in a letter to DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

The letter cites the Tribune's reporting on the transfer of migrants from state to federal custody, noting that the migrants are transported in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus to a commercial vehicle inspection site near the port of entry and that migrants are made to wait under a truck port until Border Patrol agents arrive to pick them up. In one instance observed by the Tribune, migrants waited for nearly three hours before federal agents came to pick them up.

The civil rights group said the commercial vehicle inspection site "appears to be the CBP U.S. Customs and Commercial entrance," which is federal government property. The Tribune could not independently confirm that, but the transfer of migrants by state authorities to federal government property would more clearly lay out a legal argument that state authorities are participating in immigration enforcement.

The ACLU said in its letter that the unilateral arrest and transport of migrants on immigration grounds by state officers and the detention of migrants on federal property by state officers "raise serious legal concerns - including violation of CBP detention standards and protections against discriminatory treatment."

Federal immigration authorities have national standards on how to transport, escort, detain and search suspected migrants, including what types of vehicles are to be used to move migrants, the conditions of the detention and how the officers should behave. Texas DPS officers are not bound by those same standards.

"This disparity may lead to migrants being held on federal property in conditions that are not in compliance with the [standards] and that may be dangerous," the ACLU wrote in its letter.

The ACLU pointed to a DHS inspector general finding earlier this year that a CBP outdoor holding area did not meet temperature requirements set out in the federal standards and said holding migrants outside for three hours, as the Tribune reported, poses a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The group was also concerned about at-risk groups like pregnant people, elderly people and people with disabilities who are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses. Federal agents are trained on how to care for these groups, the letter said, but DPS officers are not.

"Simply put, migrants are being held on federal property in violation of the [federal standards] and in potentially dangerous conditions," the group's letter reads.

The group also said there is significant evidence that Abbott's border security mission, dubbed Operation Lone Star, engages in "systemic discrimination against Black and brown migrants and Latinx individuals in South Texas" because its traffic stops "have plain indicia of racial profiling." The group said the state is also targeting Black and brown migrants for arrest and greater punishment in a "separate criminal system under Gov. Abbott's discriminatory 'catch-and-jail' scheme."

The ACLU and other groups have filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice about Operation Lone Star's alleged civil rights violations, and the civil rights group warned that if the federal government continued to collaborate with the state operation it could be accused of participating in discriminatory practices.

"DHS should reject any involvement with DPS's immigration enforcement efforts in South Texas-including with Governor Abbott's July 7 executive order-to ensure that it has no entanglement whatsoever with the agency's discriminatory actions," the letter reads. "Federal funding cannot further discrimination on the basis of race or national origin."

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 205

mighty duck
2d ago

These people need to move on to other places. So Gov. Abbott is doing the right thing. Need to go where they’re welcome from blue states and can be accommodated. Why should Texas take the burden. ACLU concentrate on the American People first.

Reply(1)
90
Texas Paralegal
2d ago

ACLU is nothing but an un-American, socialist organization,,,,keep up the good work, Gov. Abbott,,,Texas is supporting YOU!!

Reply(19)
156
Jim JimH
2d ago

They need to focus on protecting civil liberties of people following legal channels to immigrate. I think they fail to grasp the concept of lady justices blindness. This doesn’t mean she ignores crime, but is impartial on how justice is delivered whether you are poor or rich.

Reply(3)
40
The Independent

Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Tom Handy

Preacher with Semiautomatic Rifle Challenges O'Rourke

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, this has caused numerous debates and protests, as well as people and companies changing their stance on abortion. Abortion clinics also stopped providing abortions and some moving out of state. The state of Texas declared its stance last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8. The bill provides citizens the right to sue abortion providers if a baby's heartbeat is detected.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

