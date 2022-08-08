ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space

The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
WAVY News 10

Show and Tell: Food Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
allaccess.com

WGH-F (97.3 The Eagle)/Norfolk Ups Jimmy Ray Dunn To PD, Karen West To APD

MAX MEDIA Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH has promoted newly named afternoon host JIMMY RAY DUNN to PD. In addition, MD/midday host KAREN WEST has been promoted to APD/MD. DUNN re-joined the station for p.m. drive in late JULY (NET NEWS 7/29), and now adds programming stripes. He succeeds...
WAVY News 10

The YWCA has a plan to end violence against women and girls before it starts

Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
