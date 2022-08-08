Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space
The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
WAVY News 10
Show and Tell: Food Pantry
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
Disney on Ice brings 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' to Hampton Coliseum
HAMPTON, Va. — If you've been holding back your love of animated Disney singalongs, it's time to "Let it go!" Disney on Ice is bringing performances of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Hampton Coliseum this October. Olaf the snowman is set to narrate "Frozen," while Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and...
allaccess.com
WGH-F (97.3 The Eagle)/Norfolk Ups Jimmy Ray Dunn To PD, Karen West To APD
MAX MEDIA Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH has promoted newly named afternoon host JIMMY RAY DUNN to PD. In addition, MD/midday host KAREN WEST has been promoted to APD/MD. DUNN re-joined the station for p.m. drive in late JULY (NET NEWS 7/29), and now adds programming stripes. He succeeds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comedian Jay Pharoah donates game show winnings to CHKD
Pharoah appeared on Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night and his family won $5,000. They decided to pass along their winnings to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and the reason why is personal.
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
The YWCA has a plan to end violence against women and girls before it starts
Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
‘Get Ur Vote On’: Street named after Missy Elliott on the table in Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard".
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
Tidewater Job Fair Wednesday in Chesapeake
WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.
Currituck mom of 4 wins $150K on $5 scratch ticket; plans to buy house for family
A mother of four from Currituck County says she plans to buy a house for her family after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch ticket.
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Comments / 0