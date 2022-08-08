Read full article on original website
Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate
The Montpelier mayor was the top vote-getter among five candidates; incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik also qualified for the November ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate.
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
newyorkalmanack.com
Benedict Arnold at Valcour Program in Ticonderoga
In this program Brian O’Connor will discuss Arnold’s role at the Battle of Valcour Bay in October 1776. O’Connor, a former history professor, currently serves as Director of Libraries at North Country Community College. This program will begin at 7 pm. The Hancock House is located at...
mynbc5.com
Ted Kenney concedes Chittenden State's Attorney race to Sarah George
WILLISTON, Vt. — Chittenden County State's Attorney candidate Ted Kenney has conceded the race to incumbent Sarah George. Kenney released the following statement on Tuesday night around 9:35 p.m.:. "I want to congratulate Sarah George for her fine victory tonight and wish her well in her future work as...
newyorkalmanack.com
Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower
The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
countycourier.net
Sheriff Candidate Suspended for Assaulting Detainee
ST. ALBANS: The only candidate on the ballot for Franklin County Sheriff has been suspended from the office that he is seeking to lead after allegations that he assaulted a detainee over the weekend have surfaced. Deputy John Grismore is seeking to replace outgoing Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin when...
Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election
Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
WCAX
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
newyorkalmanack.com
Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating suspect abuse case at Franklin County Sheriff's Office
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A member of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is under investigation following allegations that he assaulted a suspect while they were in custody. Vermont State Police are investigating Capt. John Grismore after he was placed on administrative leave. Patrol deputies reported that he mistreated...
mynbc5.com
Fatal Franklin County crash under investigation
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022
This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
VTDigger
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
WCAX
Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes
The 21-year-old is accused of throwing objects through windows around Golden Place and Locust Terrace early Tuesday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes.
