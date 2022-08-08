Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.

MILTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO