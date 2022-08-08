ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Benedict Arnold at Valcour Program in Ticonderoga

In this program Brian O’Connor will discuss Arnold’s role at the Battle of Valcour Bay in October 1776. O’Connor, a former history professor, currently serves as Director of Libraries at North Country Community College. This program will begin at 7 pm. The Hancock House is located at...
TICONDEROGA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower

The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
LYON MOUNTAIN, NY
countycourier.net

Sheriff Candidate Suspended for Assaulting Detainee

ST. ALBANS: The only candidate on the ballot for Franklin County Sheriff has been suspended from the office that he is seeking to lead after allegations that he assaulted a detainee over the weekend have surfaced. Deputy John Grismore is seeking to replace outgoing Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin when...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Cabot

CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
CABOT, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4

Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
MILTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Fatal Franklin County crash under investigation

HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022

This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
LAKE PLACID, NY
VTDigger

Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WATERBURY, VT

