When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
Celebrate food, music, and dance at Albany Latin Fest
The 25th annual Albany Latin Festival is set to be held in Washington Park on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival includes music, arts, raffles, dancing, craft and food Latino vendors, and a Kid Zone.
Battle of Bennington Reenactment This Weekend
Both Rebel and Crown forces will be camped near the Barnett Homestead, located at 30 Caretakers Road, just down the hill from the main gate. Camps will open to the public on both days at 10 am. Historian Robert Selig will deliver a lecture entitled “Revolutionary War Military Burials” on...
Lake George BBQ Fest back and tasty this month
This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You'd better get there fast, and come hungry.
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
32 Great Romantic Hotels in New York State
Where can you find fantastically romantic hotels in New York State? Well, in every corner, of course; from Long Island to the Hudson Valley to the Catskills, Central and Upstate – and in the Westernmost regions. Oh, yes, and of course in NYC. Find your passion in a former...
Rounding up what’s new in Troy
Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans
The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
Land of the Towering White Pines
About 30 years ago I built a 16’x20’ shed to store my canoes, the riding lawnmower, my chainsaws and assorted wood scraps. There was a cute 8 foot white pine near the site that I left because it looked pretty. That “cute little white pine” has grown; it towered into the sky and its increasing diameter reached and pushed against the roof of my shed such that as that white pine swayed in the wind, causing my shed to creak and groan. Clearly it had to come down (the tree, not the shed). Once on the ground it measured over 60 feet tall.
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Cohoes café opening two new locations
Café con Mel is set to open two new locations in the Capital Region before the end of 2022. Its second location is set to open at 227 Quail Street in Albany on August 17.
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
Rangers rescue injured hiker on Buck Mountain
Last week, DEC Forest Ranger personnel assisted in a hiker rescue operation on Buck Mountain. The hiker in need had suffered an injury about half a mile south of the summit of the mountain.
Capital Region School Hopeful New Sports Dome Inflated this Winter
Back in May, it was announced that Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie was proposing to build a sports dome. This is the first for Capital Region schools. Now the plans are in motion and they are hoping to have it built and inflated by winter. What Will be Enclosed in...
This student-run butterfly house hidden in Upstate NY teaches kids about nature, life for its 23rd summer
Fifteen-year-old Shreya Sajan gestures at the plants in the raised beds, identifying them for the visitors on her tour. “Blue lupine - that’s good for the Karner blue butterfly,” she remarks, while walking through the Farnsworth Middle School Butterfly Station in Guilderland, an Albany suburb. “Any plant with flowers is good for butterflies.”
Demolition begins on damaged Ballston Lake pier
Demolition has begun on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier and kayak/canoe launch on Outlet Road. The pier has been closed since April due to winter ice damage and decay.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
