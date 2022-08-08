ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football adds commitment from Shelton Lewis, a Georgia 3-star cornerback

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lx3hg_0h9Bn8J300

Clemson went back into Georgia to secure a commitment from three-star cornerback Shelton Lewis on Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit from Stockbridge High School is ranked No. 987 overall and No. 97 at his position in the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers move past LSU and Miami into seventh in the team rankings.

Lewis is Clemson's 10th commitment from Georgia. The other states with multiple Clemson commits are Texas with three and Alabama and Florida with two each.

He committed to Pittsburgh on June 4 after taking his first official visit, but decommitted 22 days later. He took official visits to Arkansas and North Carolina in June. Clemson offered July 25 after he attended the All-In Cookout.

His offers include the Razorbacks, Tar Heels, Mississippi State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Duke and Indiana.

Another Georgia prospect:3-star Georgia safety Robert Billings commits to Clemson football over ACC, SEC schools

Highest Clemson commitment:Clemson football beats Alabama for Peter Woods, a 5-star 2023 defensive lineman

Lewis, who is Georgia's 5A state champion in the 400 meters at 48.04 is Clemson's 19th commitment and third cornerback. He joins four-star Georgia prospects Avieon Terrell (253rd and 28th) and Branden Strozier (379th and 36th). Lewis is one of only three commits with fewer than four and is one of only two ranked outside the top 500 (safety Robert Billings is No. 666).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Stockbridge, GA
Sports
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Louisville, GA
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#College Football#Stockbridge High School#Tigers#Lsu#Boston College#Acc#Sec
AthlonSports.com

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking

On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
CLEMSON, SC
DawgsDaily

Georgia An Early Factor for Elite Peach State TE

Georgia fans have been spoiled recently with the amount of talent they have in their TE room. While they will get to watch guys like Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, as well as commits Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, and Landen Thomas, tear apart defenses for the next few seasons without fear of the NFL ...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
247Sports

Will Muschamp goes in-depth on what Kirby Smart has brought to Georgia football

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp goes way back with head coach Kirby Smart, as the two first got to know each other as teammates in Athens and eventually coached together at several different stops. Their working relationship not only resulted in the two being part of the Bulldogs’ first national championship team in 41 years, but it allowed Muschamp a chance to see up close how Smart elevated the Georgia program.
ATHENS, GA
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy