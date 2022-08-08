ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station

Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
TUD Races Will Be Competitive In November

Sonora, CA — The filing deadline is this Friday for local special district and school board races that will be on the November ballot. Of note, multiple candidates have filed for the two open Tuolumne Utilities District seats. Running in District One, which covers the greater Columbia and Phoenix Lake area, is incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Keith Shrigley.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
New Mariposa Superior Court Judge Appointed

Mariposa, CA — Anita Starchman Bryant has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in Mariposa County Superior Court. Bryant, 45, fills the role vacated by the retiring Judge F. Dana Walton. The Governor’s Office notes that Bryant earned a Juris Doctor degree from the UC California, Berkeley School of Law. She was a partner at Starchman & Bryant Attorney at Law from 2005 to 2018, and in recent years has been a Sole Practioner.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Oak Fire Nearing Full Containment

Mariposa County, CA — There has been minimal activity over the recent days on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. CAL Fire reports that it remains 19,244 acres and there is now 98-percent containment. The fire ignited on July 22 near Highway 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines. Cleanup continues in the area as 193 structures were destroyed. All of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Small Trash Items Pile Up During Pinecrest Cleanup Up Day

Sonora, CA – Big bundles of trash were not seen littered across the Pinecrest Lake landscape; instead, it was small items that really piled up, and now feedback from the public regarding Tuolumne County areas needing to be picked up is being solicited. Noting that Pinecrest is a very...
SONORA, CA
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
Phoenix Lake Road Repaving Period Extended

Sonora, CA — After initially hoping that repaving work underway would be completed by the end of this week, TUD now reports that activity in the Phoenix Lake area will likely impact traffic through Friday, August 19. It will take a week longer than initially anticipated. TUD hired a...
SONORA, CA
Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county

Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
West Point Elementary Reopens After COVID Outbreak

West Point, CA — Classes were canceled late last week at West Point Elementary School in Calaveras County after half of the staff called in sick and nearly 25 percent of the students were absent. The Calaveras Unified School District reports that it was due to an outbreak of...
WEST POINT, CA
Update: TCSO No Longer Experiencing 911 Phone Issues

Update at 10:45am: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the earlier outage has been fixed and callers on the Verizon and T-mobile networks can again utilize 911. The sheriff’s office reports that the outage stemmed from a cut line and impacted various other agencies as well. No additional information is immediately available.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Paving Work Impacts Traffic On Phoenix Lake Road

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays this week on Phoenix Lake Road due to a paving project. The repaving is related to infrastructure work that is being completed by the Tuolumne Utilities District. The initial section of Phoenix Lake Road being repaved is between Meadowbrook Drive and Midland Drive and later in the week, the crew will be working between Midland Drive and Resort Road.
TUOLUMNE, CA
Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested Following Investigation

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy following a recent investigation. TCSO reports that it received a “suspected child abuse report alleging active drug abuse by a parent.”. The agency adds that 33-year-old Timothy Ball, who Tuolumne officials say...
SONORA, CA
Sonora Woman Arrested For Arson

Sonora, CA — A witness called 911 in the early morning hours, reporting a female trying to set ablaze the former Tuolumne General Hospital in Sonora. The call came into Sonora Police dispatch around 2 a.m. recently from a concerned citizen that a person was attempting to burn down the former Tuolumne General Hospital building on Hospital Road, between Mono Way and South Washington Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a woman in the area and approached her. She was identified as 56-year-old Sheri Beebe.
SONORA, CA
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time. 
MONO COUNTY, CA
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

