Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series
New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
CBS Sports
Luis Castillo dazzles in Seattle home debut as Mariners top Yankees in 1-0 marathon
Luis Castillo, the Seattle Mariners' new right-hander and prized trade deadline acquisition, dazzled in his home debut on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in a potential playoff preview that remained scoreless through 12 1/2 innings. The Mariners would prevail by a 1-0 final (box score) in the bottom of the 13th. This marked the first game since 2019 that a game was scoreless through 12 frames.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
CBS Sports
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The New York Yankees (71-40) and the Seattle Mariners (60-52) meet in the finale of a 3-game set Wednesday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After Yankees Series, Mariners' Patience and Schedule Will Start to Pay Off
The 20-game stretch following the All-Star Break has been brutal for the Mariners, littered with the Astros and Yankees. But following Wednesday's game against New York, Seattle will really see its opportunity to break through and snap its playoff drought.
With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason
This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
NBC News' Peter Alexander throws first pitch at Mariners game
NBC News correspondent and Saturday TODAY co-anchor Peter Alexander threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Seattle Mariners Game. See him aim for the strike zone!Aug. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0