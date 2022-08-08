New to pet ownership? Here are some pet milestones to prepare for

PURINA SPONSORED CONTENT — Getting a new pet is like bringing home a new family member. There are key milestones throughout a puppy and kitten’s first year.

Veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris, D.V.M., and television personality Hannah Brown joined Inside DFW to share some helpful tips and advice.

Dr. Callie provides educational support for Purina and veterinary teaching hospitals throughout the southeast.

In addition to being a successful author, Hannah Brown has appeared on a variety of popular television shows including the Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars. Brown’s newest title is “Pet Parent, Thanks to Her New Puppy, Wally”.

WATCH the video player for more information.