ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New to pet ownership? Here are some pet milestones to prepare for

By Purina
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42grZy_0h9BmmIX00

PURINA SPONSORED CONTENT — Getting a new pet is like bringing home a new family member. There are key milestones throughout a puppy and kitten’s first year.

Veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris, D.V.M., and television personality Hannah Brown joined Inside DFW to share some helpful tips and advice.

Dr. Callie provides educational support for Purina and veterinary teaching hospitals throughout the southeast.

In addition to being a successful author, Hannah Brown has appeared on a variety of popular television shows including the Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars. Brown’s newest title is “Pet Parent, Thanks to Her New Puppy, Wally”.

WATCH the video player for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Bay Area Entertainer

Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!

This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Television#Veterinarian#Dog#Inside Dfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Axios Richmond

Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)

Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
RICHMOND, VA
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy